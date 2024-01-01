It's time again for the FF14 New Year Event: Heavensturn 2024. Here are the details for the event, its dates, and rewards.

Final Fantasy 14 (FF14) recently announced the details of the upcoming New Year event: Heavensturn 2024. The announcement for the event includes the event dates, rewards, and more.

FFXIV announced the details for its upcoming Heavensturn event: Tip the Scales in Your Favor. The event starts on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 7:00 AM PST, and ends on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 6:59 AM PST. As with most seasonal events, players can take their time to finish the event, as the event lasts for around two weeks. The events are also normally only a quest or two long, which would take around an hour to finish. As such, players can cram and finish the event near the end of its run.

To start the event, the player must be at least Level 15 in any class/job. They must also have finished one of the Envoy Main Scenario Quests (The Gridanian Envoy, The Ul’dahn Envoy, or The Lominsan Envoy) Once they meet the requirements, the player must make their way to Limsa Lominsa. They can do this via airship, Aetheryte, or by starting out as an Arcanist or Marauder. Once in Limsa Lominsa, players must then make their way to the Upper Decks and talk to Ryu Metsuke. He is located at (X: 11.5, Y: 13.9). Ryu Metsuke will give the player the quest “To Be a Mascot”.

Finishing the quest To Be A Mascot will unlock the next quest in the event, Unlike a Dragon. Finishing the Unlike a Dragon quest will reward players with the following item:

Ryunosuke Using this item unlocks the Ryunosuke minion



Additionally, there is a vendor named the Ryu Shonin <Festival Supplier> for this event. They can be located at around (X: 11.3, Y: 13.6) in the Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks, near the center of the Aftcastle. This vendor will sell the player various Seasonal Miscellany, which the player can stock up on. They will also sell the player Zoni, a soup that’s normally eaten in Japan during New Year. Here are the event items that can be bought from the Starlight Supplier:

That's all our information about the upcoming FF14 Heavensturn 2024 New Year event, its dates, and rewards.