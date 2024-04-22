The recent release of The Rising Tide DLC in Final Fantasy 16 (FF16) has introduced a whole lot of items to the game, so here's a full list of all of the new items, including the weapons, armor, and accessories.
All Weapons, Armor, And Accessories in the Rising Tide DLC
A total of thirty-six (six) items were introduced to FF16 with the arrival of The Rising Tide DLC. This is more than thrice the ten that were introduced in the previous Echoes of the Fallen DLC. To break it down, the FF16 Rising Tide DLC introduces six (6) new weapons, eight (8) new armor pieces, and twenty-two (22) new accessories.
All New Weapons In FF16 The Rising Tide
Curtana
Curtana can be obtained for free from the Redeemable Items menu after players purchase the Rising Tide DLC or its expansion pass. The weapon has an Attack of 160 and a Stagger of 160. Its stats are low, so its only real use is to change the player's sword appearance.
Tidestrike
Tidestrike becomes craftable after the player unlocks Leviathan's abilities. It uses the following materials:
- Aqueous Orb x1
- Wirrite x75
- Magicked Ash x75
The sword has an Attack of 400, and a Stagger of 400, just below the stats of the Omega Weapon.
Tidestrike Reforged
Tidestrike Reforged is only available in New Game +. It uses the following materials:
- Flawless Orb x1
- Wyrrite x150
- Magicked Ash x150
Tidestrike Reforged has an Attack of 675 and a Stagger of 675.
Tonberry Knife
Players can craft the Tonberry Knife after defeating the Master Tonberry mini-boss. The weapon needs the following materials to be crafted:
- Notched Tang x1
- Aqueous Membrane x1
- Orichalcum x2
- Fool's Gold x2
This weapon has an Attack of 350 and a whopping 700 for its Stagger. This weapon has the highest Stagger value in the entire game, making it useful for players who want to break their opponent's Will more often.
Tonberry Knife +1
Similar to Tidestrike Reforged, the Tonberry Knife +1 is only available in New Game+. It uses the following materials:
- Flawless Tang x1
- Flawless Membrane x1
- Orichalcum x2
- Fool's Gold x2
This weapon has an Attack of 500 and an even higher Stagger value of 1,000. Players who like Staggering their opponents will like this weapon.
Original Sin
The Original Sin is a New Game + weapon and is now the strongest weapon that players can get in the game, with an Attack and Stagger of 750 each (compared to the Ultima Weapon and Omega Weapon Reforged's 700 in each stat). However, getting the weapon is very challenging.
For starters, players will need to clear the 20th Circle of the Kairos Gate in NG+. This will drop the Opportunity crafting material. The player will then be able to use the following items to craft Original Sin:
- Opportunity x1
- Ultima Weapon x1
- Tidestrike Reforged x1
- Flawless Water Shard x1
All New Armors In FF16 The Rising Tide
Minwu Waistcloth
Players can buy this piece of armor from the shop in Haven for 8,000 Gil after completing the quest The Pursuit of Knowledge. This belt is upgradeable.
- Defense: 110-193 (Base to +4)
- HP: 45-105 (Base to +4)
Minwu Arm Ring
Players can buy this piece of armor from the shop in Haven for 8,000 Gil after completing the quest The Pursuit of Knowledge. This Vambrace is upgradeable.
- Defense: 110-193 (Base to +4)
- HP: 45-105 (Base to +4)
Minwu Reinforced Waistcloth
This is an upgraded version of the Minwu Waistcloth, only obtainable in NG+. It requires the following items:
- Minwu Waistcloth +4 x1
- Flawless Gardbrace x1
- Flawless Meteorite x2
It has a Defense value of 196 and an HP value of 110.
Minwu Reinforced Arm Ring
This is an upgraded version of the Minwu Arm Ring, only obtainable in NG+. It requires the following items:
- Minwu Arm Ring +4 x1
- Flawless Gardbrace x1
- Flawless Meteorite x1
It has a Defense value of 196 and an HP value of 110.
Eludium Belt
The Eludium Belt is available for crafting after the player finishes the Main Story quest. It uses the following materials:
- Notched Tang x1
- Timeless Gardbrace x1
- Water Shard x1
- Eludium x2
The Eludium Belt has a Defense value of 125 and an HP value of 75
Eludium Wristlets
The Eludium Belt is available for crafting after the player finishes the Main Story quest. It uses the following materials:
- Aqueous Membrane x1
- Bilious Scales x1
- Water Shard x1
- Eludium x2
The Eludium Belt has a Defense value of 125 and an HP value of 75
Reinforced Eludium Belt
The Reinforced Eludium Belt is available only during NG+. It requires the following items to craft:
- Flawless Tang x1
- Flawless Gardbrace x1
- Water Shard x1
- Flawless Eludium x2
It has a Defense value of 225 and an HP value of 150
Reinforced Eludium Wristlets
The Reinforced Eludium Belt is available only during NG+. It requires the following items to craft:
- Flawless Membrane x1
- Flawless Bilious Scales x1
- Water Shard x1
- Flawless Eludium x2
It has a Defense value of 225 and an HP value of 150
All New Accessories In FF16 The Rising Tide
Reflection of Fire (Phoenix Shift)
This accessory enhances Phoenix Shift, increasing both movement speed and distance. It can be found in a chest near the Cloaktop map marker.
Reflection of Wind (Deadly Embrace)
This accessory enhances Deadly Embrace, increasing its reach and the Deadly Leap elevation. It can be found in a chest near The Aire of Hours, under a tree near the Temple Coeurl.
Reflection of Lightning (Blind Justice)
This accessory enhances Ramuh's Blink Justice, slowing time even further while using Blink Justice, while increasing the lock-on speed. This accessory is dropped by Hreidmar in The Aire of Hours.
Reflection of Earth (Titanic Block)
This accessory enhances Titan's Titanic Block, allowing it to block attacks from behind, while also restoring a small amount of the HP regain gauge. This can be found after competing the quest It's The Thought That Counts.
Reflection of Ice (Cold Snap)
This accessory enhances Shiva's Cold Snap, slightly increasing the duration of Frostbite's ice trail, while also extending the input window for Permafrost. This accessory is dropped by the Timekeeper in The Aire of Hours.
Reflection of Darkness (Arm of Darkness)
This accessory enhances Odin's Arm of Darkness, increasing Zantetsuken's area of effect while allowing execution of recover status. This can be found after completing the quest Last Licks.
The Will of Water (Deluge)
This accessory increases the damage of Deluge by 10%, and can be found in a chest near the old stone structure south of The Gallery.
The Will of Water (Cross Swell)
This accessory increases the damage of Cross Swell by 8%, and can be found in a chest to the right of the entrance of The Aire of Hours.
The Will of Water (Abyssal Tear)
This accessory increases the damage of Abyssal Tear by 10%, and can be found in in a chest to the right of the entrance of The Aire of Hours, on the far side of the chamber.
The Favor of Water (Tsunami)
This accessory increases the damage of Tsunami by 7%, and can be found by completing The Hand of Tethys. The Hand of Tethys is available when the player interacts with Leviathan's Chronolith in Languor Falls.
The Serpent's Wonder (Deluge)
This accessory reduces the cooldown of Deluge by 1.5 seconds. It is craftable after completing the quest What Ails You. It requires the following materials:
- Aquamarine x2
- Ageless Tallow x1
The Serpent's Word (Cross Swell)
This accessory reduces the cooldown of Cross Swell by 2 seconds. It is craftable after completing the quest What Ails You. It requires the following materials:
- Aquamarine x2
- Ageless Odarament x1
The Serpent's Watch (Abyssal Tear)
This accessory reduces the cooldown of Abyssal Tear by 2 seconds. It is craftable after completing the quest What Ails You. It requires the following materials:
- Aquamarine x2
- Ageless Oilstone x1
The Serpent's Worth (Tsunami)
This accessory reduces the cooldown of Tsunami by 8 seconds. It is craftable after completing the quest What Ails You. It requires the following materials:
- Aquamarine x2
- Ageless Millet x1
The Will of the Creator (Proselytize)
This accessory increases the damage of Proselytise by 9% and is a reward for completing the second Circle of Kairos Gate.
The Breath of the Creator (Proselytize)
This decreases the cooldown of Proselytize by 2.5 seconds and is a reward for completing the fourth Circle of Kairos Gate.
The Will of the Creator (Voice of God)
This accessory increases the damage dealt by Voice of God by 10% and is a reward for completing the seventh Circle of Kairos Gate.
The Breath of the Creator (Voice of God)
This accessory decreases the cooldown of Voice of God by 2.7 seconds and can be acquired by completing the ninth Circle of Kairos Gate.
The Favor of the Creator (Dominion)
This increases the damage of Dominion by 10% and is a reward for completing the twelfth Circle of Kairos Gate.
The Breath of the Creator (Dominion)
This accessory decreases the cooldown of Dominion by 3 seconds and is acquired by completing the fourteenth Circle of Kairos Gate.
The Favor of the Creator (Ultimate Demise)
Completing the seventeenth Circle of Kairos Gate will reward the player with this accessory that increases the damage of Ultimate Demise by 8%.
The Breath of the Creator (Ultimate Demise)
Acquired by completing the nineteenth Circle of Kairos Gate, this accessory decreases the cooldown of Ultimate Demise by 15 seconds.
That's all of the new items, weapons, armor, and accessories introduced in FF16 with the FF16 Rising Tide DLC. The Rising Tide DLC is available either on its own or as part of the FFXVI Expansion pass. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.