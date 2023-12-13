Here's our guide on how to craft the brand new Omega Weapon in FF16 once you have the Echoes of the Fallen DLC.

The Echoes of the Fallen DLC was recently released for Final Fantasy 16 (FF16), bringing with it a few hours of new content. Other than the new explorable area, the DLC brings with it two (technically four) new weapons. The strongest of these weapons is the Omega Weapon, a staple in Final Fantasy Games. In this guide, we will teach you how you can craft the Omega Weapon introduced in FF16 Echoes of the Fallen.

How to Craft the Omega Weapon in FF16

Crafting the Omega Weapon in FF16 requires four items in total, all of which you will get as drops in the Echoes of the Fallen DLC:

Fallen Enforcer Acquired from defeating Sigma, the first mini-boss in the Echoes of the Fallen DLC. This mini-boss is located in the Galler area in Sagespire.

Omega Nodule Acquired from defeating Omega, the final boss in the Echoes of the Fallen DLC

Living Tissue Acquired from defeating Sigma, the first mini-boss in the Echoes of the Fallen DLC. This mini-boss is located in the Galler area in Sagespire.

Aqueous Humours Acquired from defeating Angra Mainyu, one of the mini-bosses in the Echoes of the Fallen DLC This mini-boss is located in the Middle Ring area in Sagespire Players will acquire three of these items upon defeating Angra Mainyu



Once players have acquired the required items, players will be able to head to The Black Hammer to craft the Omega Weapon. This sword has 410 Damage and 410 Stagger, making it the best weapon players can get before heading over to Origin. It's way better than the previous strongest sword in the base game: Gotterdammerung. The New Game + version, Omega Weapon Reforged, is just as strong as the previous strongest weapon: the Ultima Weapon. Players can end their New Game + run by using either the Ultima Weapon or the Omega Weapon.

That's it for our guide on how to craft the Omega Weapon in FF16 Echoes of the Fallen DLC. FF16 is available right now on PlayStation 5, with the DLC itself available on its own or as part of the FF16 Expansion Pass.