After waiting for months, players finally have news about Final Fantasy 16's PC version as the game's producer Naoki Yoshida finally gives us an update about its release.

Here's a special video message from Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida. #FF16 pic.twitter.com/MjyKzQXHRN — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) September 3, 2023

Naoki Yoshida, Final Fantasy 16’s Producer, held a panel during Pax West 2023. At the end of his panel, Yoshida made three big announcements regarding their latest Final Fantasy game. He first announced that the game would be receiving a free update, which is now live. The second announcement was the two DLCs that were coming to the game. The final announcement is likely the most anticipated piece of news: Final Fantasy 16's PC version.

Yoshida first brought up the fact that the game was a PlayStation 5 exclusive on release. He mentioned that a lot of players have been asking for a PC version of the game. After that, he officially announced what players have all been waiting for: the PC version of the game is “currently underway.”

Yoshida did not give any other information about the game's PC version, only that news about it, as well as the upcoming DLC, will hopefully arrive “before the end of the year.”

Players originally thought that, once the six-month exclusivity period was over, Final Fantasy 16 would immediately come out on PC. However, Yoshida himself said this was not the case. In a PlayStation Blog post back in March, Yoshida tackled the game's PC release. In the post, Yoshida mentioned that Creative Business Unit 3, the team behind the game, spent time and money optimizing the game for PS5. This was to ensure that the game would deliver the best gaming experience to its players.

From this, we can gather that the team will be working to make sure that the game would also be optimized for PC, so as to deliver the same experience to PC gamers. He even mentions that even if they started the optimization as soon as the game came out on PS5, it would take more than six months.

That's all the information we have about the Final Fantasy 16's PC release. Players can play the game right now on PlayStation 5. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.