Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth recently released, bringing with it a game even bigger than the Remake. Rebirth also brings with it the Gold Saucer and the ability to go on a date with one of your party members. If your pick in a romantic relationship is Tifa, then read along for our FF7 Rebirth Tifa Lockhart Romance and Relationship guide.
Beware of spoilers in this guide.
Tifa Romance and Relationship Guide
There are a total of four ways for players to improve their relationship with a character. In this Tifa romance and relationship guide, we will be going through each one of them in turn, starting with the conversations.
Tifa Conversation Guide
The first way to improve your relationship with Tifa in FF7 Rebirth is through timed conversations that happen occasionally. Every few chapters, while inside a location's hub town, you will have the option to talk to their party members. During this conversation, you will have the opportunity to choose one of three options when replying to their companion. The best option will improve your relationship the most, while the worst option will only improve it by a small amount.
Now, let's go over all Tifa Dialogues and the best choices for each.
Chapter 2
Tifa can be found standing under the manko tank in the Mako Tank Plaza in Village Center.
Tifa: This tank remind you of anything?
- The place I made that promise to you. (Best choice)
- The water tower in Nibelheim.
- Any other mako tank.
Chapter 4
An automatic conversation will occur inside Tifa's room once you go to the second floor of the Inn at Junon.
Tifa: Do you remember a guy named Emilio?
- Only person from the village I remember is you. (Best choice)
- The general store kid?
- No. Sorry.
Chapter 6
Find Tifa at the bar next to the stairs after the boss fight on the beach.
Tifa: Feels like it's been ages since Seventh Heaven.
- Lot's happened since then. (Best choice)
- Wanna go back?
- Hasn't been that long.
Chapter 9
In Gongaga, find the Shroom's house and follow the trail from the flower altar and you'll find Tifa along the way.
Tifa: What sorta thing would you go for?
- Gonna go with pot roast (Best choice)
- Pilaf, I guess
- Soup's good
Chapter 10
You can find Tifa during the River of Lights ceremony. Do the dialogue with the rest of the party members first, then Aerith, then do Tifa's conversation last.
Tifa: Did I sound as awkward as I felt?
- You did good. (Best choice)
- I felt for you.
- You just gotta laugh it off.
Chapter 11
Tifa can be found in her old room as Cait Sith uses the terminal.
Tifa: It was taking a toll…. Then you turned up.
- Have I helped you get through it at all? (Best choice)
- Like it was fate.
- I never knew that.
Tifa Side Quests Guide
You can also improve your relationships through the side quests and odd jobs found in the open world. Each character will have side quests that improves your relationship with them. You'll want to do the following side quests to progress your romance with Tifa:
A Rare Card Lost – Grasslands
This is a Queen's Blood quest. Initiate by speaking to Vash in the Rusty Arrow or start it through the Announcement Board. You'll have to go through a couple Queen's Blood match to complete this quest.
Dreaming of Blue Skies – Junon
Prepare Wind Materia on your active party members. You also need access to the Crow's Nest before starting this mission. Going up behind Crow's Nest, you'll find a man in a wheelchair to talk to to initiate this quest.
Calling All Frogs – Junon
Calling All Frogs can be started once you gain access to Under Junon. The quest can be found near the area where you founght Terror of the Deep.
My White-Haired Angel – Nibelheim
This quest becomes available at the Village Kitchen or the Nibelheim Noticeboard at the end of Chapter 11.
Gold Cup or Bust – Corel
This quest becomes available at the Costa del Sol Community Noticeboard after completing Esoteric Secrets of the Elders. You'll have to win the Gold Cup chocobo race to complete this quest.
Bodybuilders in a Bind – Corel
This is a mini-game quest – get Tifa those gains! Initiate this quest via the Costa del Sol Community Noticeboard or go straight to the Training Gym. This quest becomes available after completing Rendezvous in Costa del Sol.
Sand and Circuses – Corel
Find this quest at the Dustbowl Community Noticeboard or go straight to the quest near the Beast Battleground after completing Trouble In Paradise.
Tifa Synergy Skills and Abilities
You can also improve your relationship with Tifa by unlocking and using Synergy Skills and Abilities. These can be unlocked by upgrading her Folio. Tifa's Synergy Skills are as follows:
- Slip and Slide (with Cloud, Aerith, Yuffie, or Cait Sith)
- Soaring Flurry (with Cloud, Red XIII)
- Heavenly Ascent (with Cloud, Aerith, Yuffie, or Cait Sith
And her Synergy Abilities are:
- Relentless Rush
- Synchro Cyclone
Tifa Story Beats
Throughout the game's main story, there are also opportunities to deepen your relationship with Tifa.
Junon Parade – Chapter 4
During the Junon Parade in Chapter 4, the player will be forced to participate. Winning it (receiving over 100,000), will improve the player's relationship with Tifa.
Matching Beachwear – Chapter 6
Make sure to match Cloud's and Tifa's beachwear! If you have Wild Surf for Cloud, equip Shining Spirit on Tifa. Cloud's Ocean Chocobo swimsuit matches with Tifa's Majestic Glamour.
You can match with both Aerith and Tifa and raise both of their affection. Pink Mermaid and Floral Delight matches for Cloud's Wild Surf and Ocean Chocobo, respectively.
Beach Fight Partner – Chapter 6
During the battle on the beach, choose the side with Tifa in it.
Loveless – Chapter 12
If Tifa has higher affection than Aerith, Tifa will play Rosa in the Loveless play. When prompted, choose Tifa.
There will also be a Skywheel Date soon after. A bond value of less than 50 percent (light blue emoji) will cause the standard cutscene to play. A higher value will cause a more intimate scene.
Thankfully, if you are not able to get the intimate scene with Tifa, there is a backup option. After finishing the game, players can head over to System, then Extra Settings, then Chapter 12 Companion and Event Conclusion. This will allow players who failed to see the FF7 Rebirth Tifa romance scene without having to play the entire game all over again.
That's how you can improve your relationship and romance Tifa in FF7 Rebirth. The game is available exclusively on PlayStation 5. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.