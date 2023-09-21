The date for the upcoming Final Fantasy 14 (FFXIV) Live Letter 79, which includes the second half of news about the upcoming Patch 6.5, has been revealed by the developers. This comes a few months after the previous live letter.

ICYMI, the next #FFXIV Letter from the Producer LIVE is being broadcast from Tokyo Game Show 2023! 📺 https://t.co/7AjGDIlTV9 📅 Sept. 23 at 11:00 p.m. (PDT) /

📅 Sept. 24 at 6:00 (GMT) / 16:00 (AEST) Be sure to tune in for Part 2 of the Patch 6.5 preview! 👀 pic.twitter.com/diiKNO8C07 — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) September 11, 2023

The announcement included the dates for the upcoming livestream. The FFXIV Letter from the Producer LIVE or Live Letter as game players call it, will happen on September 23, 2023, at 11:00 PM PDT/ September 24, 2023, at 6:00 AM GMT/ 4:00 PM AEST. That's three days from now. Players will be able to watch it on YouTube, although the URL for the livestream is still not available. If this date looks familiar, that's because that is the last day of the Tokyo Game Show. FFXIV will be holding the Live Letter on-site.

As for the contents of Live Letter 79, the Lodestone post mentions that the upcoming Live Letter will include the second half of details about the upcoming Patch 6.5, as well as some miscellaneous updates. They will also likely reveal the official release date for Patch 6.5, as well as the trailer for it. We will likely see more screenshots of the Main Scenario Quests, Dungeons, Trials, Alliance Raids, and more.

The previous Live Letter 78 already revealed some details about the upcoming Patch. This includes the patch's name, Growing Light, as well as some hints about the Main Scenario Quests. Patch 6.5 will also bring the finale for the expansion's Alliance Raids, as well as some new Dungeons and Trials. This patch will also expand the game's Free Trial to include Stormblood. Speaking of Stormblood, Patch 6.5 will also bring Duty Support to the last three dungeons of the expansion. This will make the dungeons and Main Scenario Quests of FFXIV playable solo until the latest expansion.

That's all the information we have about the upcoming FFXIV Live Letter 79 which will give the rest of the details for Patch 6.5. You can check out our summary of Live Letter 78 to know the contents of the last Live Letter. Again, the FFXIV Live Letter 79 will happen on September 23, 2023, at 11:00 PM PDT/ September 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM GMT/ 4:00 PM AEST. You can check out our latest gaming articles for the latest gaming news from us.