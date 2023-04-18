Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

The Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) Moogle Treasure Trove Event for April 2023 is about to start, bringing with it a new Tomestone, as well as new rewards.

Moogle Treasure Trove is a recurring event in FFXIV. The event started on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 1:00 AM PST, and will run until the launch of Patch 6.4. Thanks to the recently ended Live Letter 76, we have an idea of when this will be. To be exact, the event will end around Late May 2023. This gives players around a month or so to farm for all the rewards they want.

Players can earn a limited-time item, called Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity, which they can exchange for various items. Players earn these Tomestones by participating in specific Dungeons, Raids, Alliance Raids, and PVP games. The amount of Tomestones a player gets depends on the Duty they participate in. Below is the amount of Tomestones you can get, and where you can get them:

7 Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity The Tower at Paradigm’s Breach (L80 Alliance Raid) The Praetorium (L50 Dungeon)

6 Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity The Puppets’ Bunker (L80 Alliance Raid)

5 Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity The Copied Factory (L80 Alliance Raid)

3 or 5 Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity Hidden Gorge (L30 PvP) Onsal Hakair (Danshig Naadam) (L30 PvP) The Fields of Glory (Shatter) (L30 PvP) Seal Rock (Seize) (L30 PvP) The Borderland Ruins (Secure) (L30 PvP)

4 Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity Hullbreaker Isle (L50 Dungeon) The Tam-Tara Deepcroft (Hard) (L50 Dungeon) Castrum Medridianum (L50 Dungeon)

3 Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity The Porta Decumana (L50 Trial) Dzemael Darkhold (L44 Dungeon) Cutter’s Cry (L38 Dungeon) The Sunken Temple of Qarn (L35 Dungeon)

2 Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity Alexander – The Soul of the Creator (L60 Raid) Alexander – The Heart of the Creator (L60 Raid) Alexander – The Breath of the Creator (L60 Raid) Alexander – The Eyes of the Creator (L60 Raid) Alexander – The Burden of the Son (L60 Raid) Alexander – The Arm of the Son (L60 Raid) Alexander – The Cuff of the Son (L60 Raid) Alexander – The Fist of the Son (L60 Raid) Alexander – The Burden of the Father (L60 Raid) Alexander – The Arm of the Father (L60 Raid) Alexander – The Cuff of the Father (L60 Raid) Alexander – The Fist of the Father (L60 Raid) The Cloud Deck (L80 Trial) Castrum Marinum (L80 Trial) Cinder Drift (L80 Trial)



Players can only receive Tomestones during the prescribed event period. After players gather a sizeable amount of Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity, they can then exchange them for items. Players will have to look for the Itinerant Moogle in any of the three starting cities. That is, in the Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X: 9.4, Y: 11.6), New Gridania (X: 12.4, Y: 12.1), and Ul’dah, Steps of Nald (X: 9.6, Y: 9.1).

Below is the list of FFXIV items that players can get as rewards for their Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity:

The exchange period for these rewards will be until the next FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove Event. Once the next event rolls around, the player can no longer exchange their Tomestones for the rewards above. Instead, they will be able to trade them for one Magicked Prism (Job Mastery) each.

That’s all the information we have about the FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove Event for April 2023, its dates and rewards. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.