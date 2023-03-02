Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) is once again holding its Spring Sale this 2023.

Players who are looking to buy the critically-acclaimed MMORPG FFXIV can now get the game at 50% off. If there was ever a better time to buy the game, that would be now. The sale started on March 1, 2023, and will run until March 15, 2023.

The Endwalker Standard Edition contains the following:

Stormblood

Shadowbringers

Endwalker

Requires the FFXIV Starter Edition (A Realm Reborn) to play

The Endwalker Collector’s Edition contains the following:

Everything included in the Standard Edition

The following in-game items: Death Scythe Reaper Glamour Arion Mount Wind-up Porom Minion



The Complete Edition contains the following:

A Realm Reborn

Stormblood

Shadowbringers

Endwalker

The Complete Collector’s Edition contains the following:

Everything included in the Complete Edition

The in-game items from each expansion’s Collector’s Editions: A Realm Reborn: Fat Chocobo Mount, Coeurl mount, Wind-up Moogle Minion, Baby Behemoth Minion, Behemoth Barding, Helm of Light Heavensward: Flying Griffin Mount, Dark Knight Cecil-themed Baron Helm, Wind-up Kain, A Phial of Fantasia Stormblood: Syldra Mount, Wind-up Bartz Minion, Chicken Knife Red Mage Weapon Shadowbringers: Grani Mount, Wind-up Fran Minion, Revolver Gunbreaker Weapon Endwalker: Arion Mount, Wind-up Porom Minion, Death Scythe Reaper Glamour



All first-time purchase also includes a free 30-day play period.

If you are unsure about the game, or just want to try it out, then you can participate in the FFXIV Free Trial, which lets players play the base game, A Realm Reborn, as well as the first award-winning expansion Heavensward. Players can also play up to level 60 on all jobs available in ARR and Heavensward. Not only that but there is no limit to your playtime. That means that even if you reach Level 60 on all jobs, you can still keep playing the game. If you need some more convincing, check out our Is It Worth It article on FFXIV.

The in-game Little Ladies’ Event is also ongoing and runs for around the same time as the sale does. If you do decide to buy the game, make sure to participate in the event.

That’s all the information we have about the FFXIV Spring Sale 2023. For more gaming news from us, you can also check out our gaming news articles.