Final Fantasy 14 (FFXIV) recently announced the details of the upcoming The Rising 2023 event, including the event dates, rewards, and more.

FFXIV announced the details for its upcoming The Rising event: With gratitude for the journeys thus far, we look to the journeys still to come. The event starts on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at 12:00 AM PDT, and ends on the launch of Patch 6.5. Thanks to Live Letter 78, we know that this will be at around Early October of 2023. As with most seasonal events, players can take their time to finish the event, as the event lasts for quite a while. Unlike other seasonal events, however, this event will last for longer than two weeks. Players have a little over a month to finish this event. The events are also normally only a quest long, which would take around an hour to finish. As such, players can cram and finish the event near the end of its run.

To start the event, the player must be at least Level 15 in any class/job. They must also have finished one of the Envoy Main Scenario Quests (The Gridanian Envoy, The Ul'dahn Envoy, or The Lominsan Envoy) Once they meet the requirements, the player must make their way to Ul'dah. They can do this via airship, Aetheryte, or by starting out as a Pugilist, Gladiator, or Thaumaturge. Once in Ul'dah, players must then make their way to the Steps of Nald and talk to Kipih Jakkya. They are located at (X: 10.1, Y: 8.7). Kipih Jakkya will give the player the quest “Siblings Rising”.

Finishing this quest will give the player access to the following Event Items:

As with most The Rising events in the past, players will likely have an in-game encounter with FFXIV's Producer Naoki Yoshida. Players should look forward to this.

Much like the other events, this event also has its own vendor, which will sell items from previous The Rising iterations. This will like be Seasonal Miscellany.

That's all the information we have about the upcoming FFXIV The Rising 2023 event, its dates, and rewards. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.