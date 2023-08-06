The 2023 FIBA World Cup roster is packed full of budding NBA stars for Coach Steve Kerr, but the team lacks one clear, bonafide go-to guy heading into group play later this month. The Team USA roster includes former Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic, New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson and others.

Kerr's team trounced the U.S. Select Team 84-61 on Saturday, a day after their loss to the same team on Friday. A starting lineup has been in the works for weeks. The latest highlights show that Kerr's U.S. FIBA World Cup team has plenty of potential, but a long way to go toward becoming champions.

Thus far, a distinct lineup appears to be taking shape. Brunson, Brandon Ingram, Mikal Bridges, and Jaren Jackson, Jr. have been the four most common starters according to a report from The Athletic. Cam Johnson was the fifth starter on Friday, while Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves started on Saturday.

Kerr said that the lineup is fluid after Saturday's winning scrimmage.

“I have nothing set in stone,” the Golden State Warriors head coach said. “We’re learning as we go. I thought we learned a lot from yesterday and we’ll learn a lot from today. It’s great to have these things on tape so we can go back and look at stuff.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“There will be a lot of really interesting possible combinations just because of the skill these guys have.”

World Cup play starts on August 25, with Team USA taking on challenger New Zealand at 8:40 a.m.

Edwards said his place feels pretty defined at this point in time, while the U.S. prepares to take on the field later this month.

“Score the ball, create open shots for others,” Edwards said, when asked about his role on the team. “I can get by my man pretty, pretty easily so get by my man, make the team help and you create shots. I also have to defend, rebound, and just, you know, be a voice.”