Fiorentina and West Ham meet in the Europa Conference League finals! Catch the Europa Conference League odds series here, featuring our Fiorentina-West Ham prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Fiorentina ended the Serie A with a four-game unbeaten run, with only two losses since February 18. Despite a Coppa Italia final defeat to Inter Milan, Fiorentina hopes to get a ticket to the Europa League next season after finishing eighth in the Italian domestic league.

The Hammers only had two wins in their last seven Premier League games. After finishing 14th in the Premier League, West Ham is hoping to build on their winning ways in the Conference League to capture the second ECL trophy.

Here are the Fiorentina-West Ham soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Europa Conference League Odds: Fiorentina-West Ham Odds

ACF Fiorentina: +175

West Ham United FC: +170

Draw: +210

Over 2.5 Goals: +120

Under 2.5 Goals: -154

How to Watch Fiorentina vs. West Ham

TV: TUDN USA, ViX, CBS Sports Golazo Network

Stream: Paramount+, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, TUDN App, TUDN.com, VIX+

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Fiorentina Can Beat West Ham

Despite some domestic failures, Fiorentina is peaking at a perfect time. Fiorentina failed to get into the top seven of Italy’s top flight despite finishing the season with three wins and a draw. In the ECL, the Violets won against Braga, Sivasspor, Lech Poznan, and Basel to reach the final stage of the Europa Conference League.

They made quick work of Sassuolo in their last league match-up, winning 3-1 in a game where they had 49% ball possession, 15 total shots, and four corner kicks. Arthur Cabral, Riccardo Saponara, and Nicolas Gonzalez scored the goals for the Violets. Cabral, Aleksa Terzic, Luca Ranieri, and Christian Kouame were also booked with yellow cards while Domenico Berardi scored for Sassuolo.

In 14 matches in this tourney, Fiorentina registers averages of 18.6 total shots, 6.7 shots on target, and 7.6 corners while maintaining 60.8% ball possession. Fiorentina will likely be needing help from their forwards such as Arthur Cabral, Christian Kouame, Nicolas Gonzalez, Nikola Jovic, and Riccardo Saponara. Antonin Barak tops among other midfielders in the squad and will also be productive in this game. Defender Cristiano Biraghi also provides some offensive outputs as he has one goal and six assists for the team.

Manager Vincenzo Italiano will have his full squad available, except Salvatore Sirigu who remains out with an Achilles tendon rupture.

He will bring Sofyan Amrabat and Rolando Mandragora in the midfield Pietro Terracciano is getting the nod as goalkeeper while Dodo and Cristiano Biraghi will get the wingback slots.

Why West Ham Can Beat Fiorentina

West Ham have had a season full of ups and downs. They have survived relegation in the Premier League by finishing 14th. This is seven spots lower than their top-seven finish last season, as they acquired five fewer wins in 2022-2023. In the FA Cup, West Ham went down to Manchester United in Round 5. They were also defeated by Blackburn in the EFL Cup last November.

The Hammers failed to get a win in their last game in the Prem, losing 2-1 to Leicester City. The Foxes had two goals from Harvey Barnes and Wout Faes, but they finished 18th in the league and were relegated to the EFL Championship. Pablo Fornals secured the sole goal of the game despite the Hammers getting 52% ball possession and 16 total shots.

The Irons should be confident heading into Prague. If the Hammers close this one out, they will be the second winners of the Conference League after AS Roma captured the inaugural trophy last year. West Ham is the favorite to win this competition after defeating Viborg, FCSB, Silkeborg, Anderlecht, Larnaca, Gent, and Alkmaar.

David Moyes will be putting Michail Antonio and Said Benrahma in the lineup, as they have eight goals combined in the tourney. Jarrod Bowen is also looking to add to his tally of four goals and two assists. Lucas Paqueta leads the team with three assists. Manuel Lanzini has three goal involvements.

Gianluca Scamacca is still sidelined with a knee injury. West Ham needs to match its tallies of 14.2 total shots, 5.3 shots on target, 10.4 successful dribbles, and 4.9 corner kicks on 52.2% ball possession. On the defensive end, West Ham should also try to record 13.8 tackles, 9.6 interceptions, and 12.6 clearances which resulted in six clean sheets in 12 matches.

Final Fiorentina-West Ham Prediction & Pick

The Italians and the Englishmen will set up for an amazing first encounter at the Eden Arena. Both squads failed to make it to the top seven of their domestic leagues. Both teams are unstoppable on their day, but the Hammers should take the second UECL trophy over the Lilies.

Final Fiorentina-West Ham Prediction & Pick: West Ham United (+170), Over 2.5 goals (+120)