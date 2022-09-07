First look at Pistons’ new 2022 statement edition uniform

The Detroit Pistons are ready to make some noise in the 2022 NBA season. Budding star Cade Cunningham has plenty of young talent around him to help the team improve. The franchise is making sure this era of Detroit basketball is brand new by revealing new, fresh uniforms.

In addition to rehashing the teal uniforms the team wore in the 1990s, they will be repping a new black uniform this season. James L. Edwards III of The Athletic revealed pictures of the Pistons’ new threads. Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey molded the new threads, which feature stripes across the middle of the jersey that separates a “DET” from the numbers. The dual stripes run down the side of the shorts, too.

EXCLUSIVE: @TheAthleticNBA got the first look at the Pistons' 2022 Statement uniform. They were inspired by a voicemail rant left by diehard Pistons fan, Cochise Hardy, in 2020. "We need some dog-ass uniforms!" Here's that story (sub for $1): https://t.co/9d2wq7CnKE pic.twitter.com/TIajXwg8bs — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) September 7, 2022

The Pistons’ inspiration for the new threads came via a voicemail from a fan. According to Edwards, Detroit native Cochise Hardy left a voicemail to spice things up for the Pistons jerseys. The organization has responded. “Black was always something we wanted to figure out how to insert, but Cochise’s thoughts are what sparked the idea to add some type of element and not be a rinse and repeat of our grey uniform that was a carbon copy but a different color,” said Tyrel Kirkham, Pistons’ vice president of brand and marketing strategy, to The Athletic.

The jerseys will certainly stand out from the Pistons’ usual threads as they look to rebuild. Cunningham, Bey, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart and company will look to do the uniforms proud when they wear them in the 2022-23 season.