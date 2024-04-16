The San Diego Padres are off to a solid start this season and they're fresh-off a 2-1 series win over their rival Los Angeles Dodgers. They head into a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers and their star outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. is finding his early-season groove. He's also been rocking some the most unique custom cleats in the game today and he's set to honor another legend with his next pair. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!
Fernando Tatis Jr. is taking this season as an opportunity to show his personality through his footwear and he's teamed up with The Surgeon to create some wild custom silhouettes with cleated bottoms for him to wear in-game. A common theme for Tatis Jr. has been honoring legends like Steph Curry and his own father, so he'll honor one of the most important figures in baseball when he honors Jackie Robinson with his upcoming pair against the Milwaukee Brewers.
The cleats come as pair 09 of 50 and will be worn by Fernando Tatis Jr. on April 15, 2024 which has been designated as Jackie Robinson Day in the MLB. They honor the first African American to break through baseball's color barrier and are titled “NEVER LET THEM KNOW IT.” The quote “Never Let Them Know It” was said by Robinson in reference to hearing racial epithets on the field during his first year of integrated baseball: “I’d get mad. But I’d never let them know it.”
The cleat serves as the ultimate tribute to the baseball great and will highlight his legendary career, featuring black & white pinstripe fabric, brown coffee-dyed leather, and images of Robinson on the Nike Swoosh. Robinson’s signature and number 42 will be highlighted on the outer shoe, with custom hang tags featuring the saying, “Never Let Them Know It,” and Tatis Jr.’s logo.
The custom cleat was created using a combination of paint and laser engraving, with a leather lace tie, showcasing leather etched engraving of Jackie Robinson and the XAMPLE logo on the tongues of the cleats. They take the shape of an Air Jordan 1, which as been heralded as Tatis Jr.'s go-to sneaker silhouette.
As always, the design was conceptualized by Xample's CEO & Founder Nick Drbal. The shoes were brought to life by none other than The Surgeon, who creates some of the most exclusive and unique footwear on the planet and has been tasked with executing this cleat series.
Needless to say, these are a phenomenal tribute to baseball's most important legend and during a day where we should see a number of other custom cleats honoring Robinson, these should stand out as uncommon, much like Robinson did as a player. They're also a perfect match for the Padres' uniforms and the number 42 they'll be wearing, but it'll be business as usual for Fernando Tatis Jr.. Over the last 10 games, he's batting .282 with 11 hits, two homers, and eight RBIs.
Look out for these cleats all series against the Brewers