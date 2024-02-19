What under-the-radar players should the Chicago Bears be targeting in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Chicago Bears have a franchise-defining offseason ahead of them. With boatloads of cap space and two top ten picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, Bears general manager Ryan Poles has the opportunity to turn Chicago, who finished 7-10 last season after an 0-4 start to the season, into an immediate bonafide playoff contender if he plays his cards right. Though free agency will take place over a month before the 2024 NFL Draft, what Poles is able to do with the six picks he has at his disposal could be what dictates the not-too-distant future of a franchise that is speeding toward the 40th anniversary of their one and only Super Bowl victory.

The impact that Poles and the Bears are able to make in free agency will ultimately play a role in determining what needs will need to be addressed when the NFL Draft rolls around. But as things stand right now, these are the players that I believe the Bears would be wise to consider selecting, if they were available at a time when they Bears were picking.

Kamren Kinchens (Safety, Miami FL) – 2nd Round (TBD)

As things stand right now, the Bears pick twice in the top ten, but then don't have another pick until the 3rd round. I don't see this standing. That leaves Chicago with the options of, A) Trading the 1st overall pick for the largest bounty that's ever been given up for a pick in NFL Draft history, B) Trading the 9th pick if their primary targets are off the board, and/or C) Trading Justin Fields. One of those things will happen, and that means that Chicago will, in all likelihood, find themselves with an additional pick somewhere in the 2nd-to-3rd round range.

Assuming this is how things play out, and with the release of seven-year starter Eddie Jackson, the Bears have one hole in what will be their starting secondary, and I can see Miami FL safety Kamren Kinchens being the guy who steps in to fill it. Kinchens, a two-time 1st-Team All-ACC safety and 2022 All-American, could easily find himself starting alongside Jaylon Johnson (who Poles absolutely needs to re-sign as soon as possible), Tyrique Stevenson, Kyler Gordon, and Jaquan Brisker.

Kinchens has fantastic instincts and the ability to play both deep in coverage and in the slot. As a run defender, Kinchens is physical and makes quick reads, which puts him on par with the rest of the Bears secondary.

Sedrick Van Pran (Center, Georgia) – 3rd Round (75th Pick)

Along with Eddie Jackson, the Bears also released Cody Whitehair, clearing up over $20 million in cap space for the spring. Whitehair was a solid Bear for eight years, versatile enough to play any spot on the interior of the offensive line, but it was expected that he was on the cut line given the hefty cap hit. The rest of the offensive line — Darnell Wright, Braxton Jones, Teven Jenkins and Nate Davis — will likely remain in place, but the problem is Chicago now has a Cody Whitehair sized hole along the offensive line.

This is where Sedrick Van Pran comes into the equation. Van Pran was a three-year starter at Georgia, which means he has plenty of big game experience — two National Championship runs will do that — and experience playing against some of the top competition in college football in the SEC. He has great size and IQ, and has been described as versatile enough to play in any scheme he finds himself in. Van Pran been knocked for being a bit too aggressive from time to time, but that doesn't seem like too big of a problem. I'd rather coach a guy who needs to dial it back than someone whose fire needs to be stoked on a consistent basis.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Wide Receiver, Georgia) – 4th Round (111th Pick)

As the 2024 NFL Draft gets closer and closer, it's beginning to feel less and less likely that the Bears will be able to get a top tier wide receiver with the 9th overall pick. Marvin Harrison Jr. stands no chance of being on the board, and in all likelihood, Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze will be off the board too. If they aren't, I expect that Ryan Poles would use the 9th pick on one of those receivers. Otherwise, he could opt to wait until day two or day three to address that need. If the Bears were to move up into round two or round three, I see Brenden Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Roman Wilson as options. Otherwise, Chicago could stand pat and potentially snag Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.

Rosemy-Jacksaint has great hands and goes after the ball in the air. He's big and strong and runs that way after the catch. And if the Bears remain a run-first team, Rosemy-Jacksaint is undoubtedly one of the best blocking receivers that Chicago could get in this range.

The knock on Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is that he may top out only as a chain-moving possession receiver. This is the reason why he'll likely be selected somewhere after the 100th pick. But in the last three years, we've seen Amon-Ra St. Brown (110th), Romeo Doubs (132nd), and Puka Nacua (177th) all picked on day three, and they're all doing just fine.

Audric Estime (Running Back, Notre Dame) – 4th Round (123rd Pick)

After a disappointing 2023 season, it's doubtful that the Bears will bring back D'Onta Foreman. Perhaps that means there will be a need to add another big-bodied back to the running back room. Enter Notre Dame bruiser Audric Estime, who rushed for 238 yards and four touchdowns in his final game with the Fighting Irish, and 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns during his junior season. Estime has experience in both gap and zone-blocking schemes, and could thrive in a time-share alongside Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson. Herbert and Johnson will be the primary receiving options out of the backfield — that duo pulled in 51 receptions last season. This is an area where Estime still has plenty of room to grow, but in short yardage situations and in pass protection, Estime has plenty of value.

Jasheen Davis (Edge Rusher, Wake Forest) – 5th Round (143rd Pick)

I expect that one of the primary areas that Ryan Poles will look to address in free agency is securing an edge rusher on the opposite side of the line of Montez Sweat. That doesn't mean that the Bears shouldn't also look to bolster the front in the draft as well.

Wake Forest edge rusher Jasheen Davis is the textbook definition of a “sneaky good” player. He lacks the size and length of most high-level edge defenders, and he doesn't yet have a deep arsenal of pass rush moves, but you can't knock the productivity. Davis had at least half a tackle for loss in 20 of his last 21 games at Wake Forest. With powerful hands, a high motor, and a quick first step, there is plenty to work for any team that manages to get their hands on Jasheen Davis.