While the number of Professional Tryout Agreements (PTOs) in the NHL that result in contracts hovers at just under 25%, defenseman Tyson Barrie has now joined the select group of players who have successfully secured a contract after a PTO.

The Calgary Flames felt that his performance during exhibition play was sufficient enough to extend an offer to him, and he accepted by officially signing on the dotted line. His new contract is for one season and carries an AAV of $1.125 million.

Barrie and the Flames have one game remaining in their exhibition schedule, a matchup against the Calgary Flames on Friday night. They'll begin the regular season next Wednesday night on the road against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.

The Flames are Tyson Barrie's fifth NHL club

A native of British Columbia, Tyson Barrie began his career with the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League during the 2006-07 season. He was eventually drafted 64th overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2009 NHL Draft and spent the early years of his career with the organization.

Barrie was later involved in a blockbuster trade to the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he was sent along with Alexander Kerfoot and a 2020 sixth-round pick in exchange for Nazem Kadri, Calle Rosen, and a 2020 third-round draft pick.

Unable to reach an agreement on a new contract with the Maple Leafs, Barrie signed a one-year, $3.75 million deal with the Edmonton Oilers. He later secured a lengthier contract with Edmonton, agreeing to a three-year, $13.5 million extension in 2021.

Barrie's time with the Oilers ended when he was traded to the Nashville Predators in a deal that brought Mattias Ekholm to Edmonton in late February 2023. During the 2023-24 season, Barrie played in 41 games for the Predators, recording one goal and 14 assists.

In 809 career NHL games, the new Flames defenseman has scored 109 goals with 396 assists; he's also tallied two goals and 19 assists in 47 career postseason games.