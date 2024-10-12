ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Calgary Flames will battle the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday at Rogers Place. The Battle of Alberta is in full swing as we share our NHL odds series and make a Flames-Oilers prediction and pick.

Here are the Flames-Oilers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flames-Oilers Odds

Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +220

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

How To Watch Flames vs Oilers

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: NHL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Flames Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Flames are averaging 3.4 goals per game over the past five games against the Oilers.

Nazem Kadri has 12 goals and eight assists with a plus-minus of +4 over 23 games against the Oilers.

The Flames were ninth on the penalty kill last season.

The Flames blocked 22 shots in their season-opening win against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Flames don't have an identity. Sadly, it seems like they lost the trade that sent Matthew Tkachuk to Florida, as Jonathan Huberdeau has been a massive disappointment. It's so bad he now is on the third line. Instead, Kadri centers the first line and hopes to take that next step. Mikael Backlund looks to continue to develop into a better scorer, and the Flames will need him.

Dan Vladar will make the start for this game. Significantly, he is 2-1 with a 2.69 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916 against the Oilers in his career. The defense must protect him and avoid taking penalties. Ultimately, the penalty kill must be ready if they must face the talented strikers of the Oilers at a man disadvantage.

The Flames will cover the spread if they can generate some scoring chances and keep possession of the puck. Then, they must defend the net and not let one of the best players in the NHL get the puck across.

Why the Oilers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Oilers are 8-2 over the past 10 games against the Flames.

The Oilers are 3-2 against the spread over the last five games against the Flames.

The Oilers are 4-2 against the spread over the past six home games against the Flames.

The Oilers are 3-1 in the past four October games against the Flames.

The Oilers stumbled and bumbled in their opener. However, remember, this also happened last season. Eventually, the Oilers got it right. Connor McDavid has a goal: to get his team back to the Stanley Cup Final. No, things did not start out so well in the opener against the Winnipeg Jets when he finished with just one shot and a plus-minus of -2. It also did not help that he (and the team) only got one chance on the powerplay. That must change, as the Oilers have one of the best powerplays in the league.

Leon Draisaitl got paid this past summer. Now, he must play like it. Like McDavid, things started out rough for him in the opener, as he had three shots and a plus-minus of -2. While he went 9 for 17 on the faceoffs, he did not do a good enough job of setting the Oilers for better scoring chances. Edmonton needs more from Zach Hyman and Ryan-Nugent Hopkins. Additionally, they need new star Viktor Arvidsson to earn his stripes.

However, defense and goaltending were the culprits in the opener, as they had been in the past. Unfortunately, Stuart Skinner did not do well, allowing five goals on 13 shots. Skinner will get another chance on Sunday as Calvin Pickard gets the nod against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Oilers will cover the spread if McDavid and Draisaitl can get some shooting chances and build better scoring opportunities. Then, the Oilers need the defense to play tight and for Skinner to make stops.

Final Flames-Oilers Prediction & Pick

This is always a great battle. However, the Flames seem to be starting a lengthy rebuilding process after scrapping most of their talented players. It makes it hard to predict when they will play well. Moreover, their goaltending position is shaky at best, and they might struggle for a while.

The Oilers started the season horribly. However, they still remain one of the best teams in the NHL with two elite lines. Edmonton is also deadly on the powerplay and can generate numerous goals in a short span because of their talented snipers. Yes, their defense can be shaky. But the Oilers still have such elite talent that will do enough to overwhelm the Flames. Consequently, Edmonton does enough to cover the spread and hands their rivals a major loss in the Battle of Alberta.

Final Flames-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (-105)