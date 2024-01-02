The Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Calgary Flames are on the road to take on the Minnesota Wild for their first game of 2024. Below we will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Flames-Wild prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Flames won their final game of 2023, but that ended a short two-game losing streak. With 35 points on the season, the Flyers have a dug themselves a hole heading into the new year. They have already played the Wild twice this season, but both games resulted in a loss. In those games, the Flames have scored just four goals. Those goals were off the stick of four different players. Calgary will be looking for their first win against the Wild in this game.

The Wild are just one point ahead of the Flames, but they play in separate divisions. However, Minnesota ended 2023 with two losses against the Winnipeg Jets. In their two wins against the Flames, the Wild have gotten some great goaltending play. Filip Gustavsson has allowed just four goals on 67 total shots, and his save percentage is well above .900. As for the goal scorers, Matt Boldy has three of the team's seven against the Flames. Four other skaters have lit the lamp, as well.

NHL Odds: Flames-Wild Odds

Calgary Flames: -1.5 (+225)

Minnesota Wild: +1.5 (-280)

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How to Watch Flames vs. Wild

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet+, Bally Sports North

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Flames Will Cover The Spread/Win

Calgary has a lot to clean up heading into the new year. However, goaltending does not seem to be it. The Wild do not have their best goaltender in this game. Minnesota will most likely be starting Marc-Andre Fleury for this game, and it will be up to him to keep the Flames in this game. He has a save percentage below .900, so the Flames need to put pucks on net. If Calgary can increase the intensity and pressure in the offensive zone, they have a great chance to win this game.

Why The Wild Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Wild have been able to dominate the Flames in the defensive zone this season. Minnesota has gotten great play from Gustavsson in net, but he just hit the IR, so Minnesota will need Marc-Andre Fleury to step up. Fleury allows just 3.16 goals per game, so he does a decent job. In his last four games played, Fleury has not allowed more than three goals. 14 of Minnesota's 16 wins have come when the team allows three goals or less. If the Fleury can make his saves and prevent four goals from going in, the Wild will win.

Minnesota has seven total goals against the Flames this season. It could be better, but that type of productivity can put a lot of confidence into a team. Boldy has been a huge help, but others will have to factor into this game, as well. As long as Minnesota can keep up the pressure in the offensive zone against Calgary, they will win.

Final Flames-Wild Prediction & Pick

The Wild come into this game as underdogs, according to the spread. However, the moneyline is even. I am going to take the easy way out and take Minnesota to keep this game within a goal. The over is at just 5.5, and I think that will hit, as well.

Final Flames-Wild Prediction & Pick: Wild +1.5 (-280), Over 5.5 (-134)