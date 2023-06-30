Florida A&M football finished last season on a nine-game winning streak, nearly beating out Deion Sanders' Jackson State Tigers for first in the SWAC. Florida A&M alums have been making big moves ever since, including the hiring of former grad G. Scott Uzzell at one of Nike's top positions.

Head Coach Willie Simmons recently dropped a truth bomb on the team's rivalry with Jackson State, adding to the anticipation of the 2023 season.

The Rattlers hauled in a 2023 recruiting class that includes numerous three-star prospects. The class originally included Isaiah Pedack, an intriguing defensive line prospect from Cisco College who pledged to join the up-and-coming HBCU program.

Recently, the ex-Florida A&M football recruit revealed that he would be forced to rescind his commitment, however, due to a health related issue in his family.

“I’ve had a recent situation with the health of an immediate family member that makes it harder for me to move too far from home even if it is in the pursuit of my dream,” Pedack said on his Twitter account.

Pedack's career began at Abilene Christian, where he played one season before playing for Cisco College in the JUCO ranks. The defensive lineman said he prayed quite a bit before making the decision due to unexpected circumstances.

He announced his de-commitment from Florida A&M football with a detailed message on social media.

Please respect my Decision!! 💯 pic.twitter.com/PIEL1gE8nB — Isaiah Pedack (@IsaiahPedack) June 29, 2023

The Rattlers finished off last season with a 41-20 win in the Florida Blue Florida Classic over Bethune-Cookman. The Rattlers were routed 59-3 in an Orange Blossom Classic matchup with Sanders and the Tigers earlier in the season.

Florida A&M football will have its chance at revenge on September 3 as the team kicks off the season at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami against Jackson State, now led by coach T.C. Taylor.