Florida A&M running back Kelvin Dean has landed a NIL deal with Krispy Kreme through its Tallahassee chains. He made the announcement via his X account yesterday.

Dean’s collaboration with the North Carolina doughnut chain is called the “Dean Dozen.” Customers can buy a dozen original glazed doughnuts for only $10.49 when they order the “Dean Dozen” at any Krispy Kreme in Tallahassee. The partnership will run for the remainder of the year until New Year’s Eve.

Although the deal's financials were kept under wraps, it was a great look for the HBCU athlete. Deals like this open other opportunities for student athletes from other HBCUs to land NIL deals. Virginia State University running back Rayquan Smith claimed the name “King of NIL” with more than 80 deals with brands like Coach, Crocs, and CVS. Howard University’s women’s basketball team landed a NIL with Black Girl Vitamins earlier this year.

It's amazing how much things can change in a month. Just last month, Dean made headlines after his SWAC championship ring was stolen from his car at his apartment complex. He took to X to champion the help the Tallahassee community to help him find his ring. Luckily, his ring was returned to him just a few days later. Dean aided his team to their first SWAC football championship over Prairie View A&M last December, beating them 35-14. Dean was also named MVP during the Celebration Bowl.

He finished the season with 376 yards rushing on 73 attempts and 3 touchdowns, and he was also a receiving threat with 11 catches for 136 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also scored two touchdowns during the Celebration Bowl, which contributed to Florida A&M’s victory over Howard University. Dean has had much success at Florida A&M after transferring from Florida Atlantic University.

On August 24, Dean will play his first game of the season for the Rattlers in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge between Florida A&M and Norfolk State University.