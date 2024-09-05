In the heart of Florida A&M's campus, the buzz is palpable as the Rattlers gear up for their anticipated showdown against the Miami Hurricanes. With Miami riding high after a commanding 41-17 victory over the Florida Gators, FAMU and head football coach James Colzie III are pulling out all the stops to ensure they're ready for the challenge.

Under the guidance of Colzie, the Rattlers are leaving no stone unturned. Their preparation has been nothing short of intense, with practices designed to simulate the raucous atmosphere expected at Hard Rock Stadium.

To this end, the staff has been playing loud music and generating crowd noise during sessions. “I thought we did well. We had to get past the dancing part. Trying to simulate what it’s going to be like down there. You don’t want to be surprised by it,” said Colzie, speaking to the Tallahassee Democrat.

For many Florida A&M players, this game is more than just an opportunity to compete; it's a chance to showcase their talents on a national stage.

“Our guys understand if you want to play on the next level, this is the type of game you need to play well in,” Colzie said, emphasizing the significance of this match-up.

While the intense preparations might've disrupted the peace for some students in the early morning hours, Colzie had a plan to smooth over any ruffled feathers—with doughnuts. In a light-hearted gesture of goodwill, he took to social media platform X to offer 144 free doughnuts to students affected by the noise.

“I would like to apologize for the music that you may have heard this morning as we prepare to get ready for the University of Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday,” he said in the video. “I would like to offer 144 students donuts between the times of 11:30 and 12 o’clock here at Galimore-Powell Field House.”

The Rattlers are no strangers to doughnuts, thanks to star running back Kelvin Dean's recent NIL deal with Krispy Kreme. The collaboration introduced the “Dean Dozen,” allowing fans to snag a dozen original glazed doughnuts at a special price—a partnership that will run through the end of the year.

Though it's unclear if the students were treated to the “Dean Dozen,” one thing is certain—the Rattlers are ready to put on a show. With Daniel Richardson leading the charge as one of the premier quarterbacks in HBCU football, FAMU aims to make waves and potentially upset the twelfth-ranked team in the nation.

Having already secured comeback victories against South Carolina State and Norfolk State, the Rattlers have their eyes set on repeating as SWAC and Celebration Bowl champions. A stellar performance against Miami would undoubtedly elevate its standing in the HBCU football world.