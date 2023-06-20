The Wake Forest baseball team planted itself in solid historical company after Monday night's victory in the College World Series.

The Demon Deacons are the fifth No.1 seed to win their first two games in the College World Series, according to ESPN Stats & Info. However, only one went on to win the entire National Championship, which was the 1999 Miami Hurricanes squad.

Regardless, this is a very positive group for the team to be positioned in, especially after defeating the Stanford Cardinal and one of the toughest contenders in the LSU Tigers.

Wake Forest baseball used a pair of walks at the start of the sixth inning to tie the game at 2-2 following a slow start. They were able to pull ahead in the bottom of the eighth after shutting down LSU on a play at the plate, giving them the 3-2 win.

With the critical victory, the demon Deacons will now await the winner of the LSU-Tennessee elimination game on Tuesday evening. Due to the CWS format, the squad from Winston-Salem also gets two chances to defeat that winner, as they do not have a loss yet in the tournament.

On the other side of the bracket, the second seeded Florida Gators are in a similar position with no losses and are awaiting the winner of Oral Roberts and TCU. If the Demon Deacons are able to take care of business on their end, they have a high chance of meeting the Gators for a 1 vs 2 title series this weekend.

Following Monday's massive win, the double elimination odds advanced in their favor, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Wake Forest baseball has been upgraded to -115 odds, with the Gators close behind at +170 to win it all. The dangerous LSU Tigers fell from +270 pregame down to +700 as one loss can now end their season.