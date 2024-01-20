Florida State football still has some options in the transfer portal to help the 2024 team reach the College Football Playoff.

Florida State football is searching for a few good men as the program tries to move forward after missing out on the College Football Playoff this season. The program signed their head coach, Mike Norvell, to a contract extension after former Alabama football coach Nick Saban retired. That move was to keep Norvell from leaving Florida State for Alabama. The plan worked, and now the Seminoles are setting their sights on the future and how to build off of a 14-1 season that ended with an embarrassing 63-3 loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

FINDING OFFENSE

Florida State football was left out of the CFP this season, despite a 14-0 record and an ACC Championship. One of the reasons the CFP committee pointed to as a reason why Florida State missed out on the playoff is because of their offensive woes in the ACC title game. Florida State lost their starting quarterback Jordan Travis to injury during the 2023 season, and the Seminoles struggled without him. Here are two players that can help add depth to that Florida State team in case the program finds itself in a similar position in 2024.

JUST SAYIN'

Julian Sayin is a quarterback with tons of potential. The young man was the no. 3 overall prospect in the 2024 ESPN 300, and had committed to Alabama. He decided to exit stage left when Nick Saban retired. Sayin had started classes in Tuscaloosa already, and has to use the transfer portal despite being a freshman.

Sayin threw for 2,469 yards, along with 24 touchdowns and just one interception while at Carlsbad High School in California in 2023. Those are impressive stats that undoubtedly turn some heads. He's a five-star prospect that can add a lot of depth to the Seminoles quarterback room, especially since Travis has no eligibility left and now Trevor Jackson is on the team. Sayin has got unlimited potential and talent, and could easily compete for the starting job himself on day one of practice, despite being a freshman.

Sayin had a relationship with Florida State football already, before he decided to commit to Alabama in 2023. Sayin was offered by the school, along with several other power 4 programs. Florida State should definitely be working on this young man again to bring him to Tallahassee.

JAMEER GRIMSLEY

When Nick Saban retired, a lot of talent decided to leave Alabama with him. As mentioned, Sayin was one of those talents. He wasn't the only one. Another outstanding player that's sitting in the transfer portal as of Saturday afternoon is former four-star cornerback Jameer Grimsley. Grimsley is actually from the state of Florida; a homegrown talent that could further help the Seminoles defense.

Clearly, Florida State already has a great defense. Up until the Orange Bowl, the team was shutting down opposing offenses with ease. But Florida State did get exposed badly against Georgia, giving up 63 points in a bloodbath. If Florida State wants to compete against top SEC schools in the CFP, it should definitely use SEC talent to reach that goal.

Grimsley is getting a lot of interest from Florida State's in-state rival, Florida. Florida seems to be of high interest to Grimsley too, but that shouldn't stop Florida State football from taking a charge at him. While Grimsley didn't record stats at Alabama, he was a two-way player in high school that also got reps on offense as a wide receiver. The Seminoles may be able to use him at several different positions, even on offense. He's been described as a quick-twitch player that has versatility.

Florida State has the coach it wants. It has a lot of talent. What it doesn't have, however, is a CFP championship, despite getting close this past season. There's certainly plenty of talent still available for Florida State football to possibly reach that goal in 2024.