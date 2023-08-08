Florida State football coach Mike Norvell said that the NCAA has denied a hardship waiver request for defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. that would have allowed him to play in the 2023 season, according to Andrea Adelson of ESPN.

Darrell Jackson Jr. started his career with the Maryland football program in 2021, and used his one-time transfer to play with the Miami football program in 2022. After his time at Maryland football and Miami football, Jackson Jr. transferred to the Florida State football program to be closer to his mother, who is dealing with a medical condition.

Jackson Jr. grew up about 20 minutes from the Florida State campus in Havana, Florida. He said that the decision from the NCAA was “hurtful because I know what I came home for,” according to Adelson.

“I came home for my mom,” Jackson Jr. said, via Adelson. “She thinks it's her fault, but it's not. I'm going to continue to be there for my mom and see how things play out.”

Mike Norvell expressed disappointment in the NCAA's decision as well.

“He came home for a reason, to be there with his mom,” Norvell said, via Adelson. “I thought that was shown and presented, but ultimately the NCAA, they have a choice of what they're going to do and the decision that they made.”

Norvell said the program will do everything to help develop Jackson Jr. improve as a player, regardless of whether or not he is eligible to play this season. As for now, it seems Jackson Jr. will be sitting out for the season.