One Florida State football fan was a little bit too confident in his team this weekend. The Seminoles fan posted on social media that he would eat dog poop if Florida State lost to Boston College on Monday night. Well, we all know what happened after that. The Seminoles looked awful on Monday night and they fell at home to the Eagles, 28-13. The fan has since deleted his account.

Oh, college football. You always get the best out of people. The Florida State football fan, @321nole, posted last week about his unique punishment that he made for himself, and it got a lot of traction on social media before the game.

“If Florida State loses to BC this weekend, I will eat dog s**t out of a red solo cup with a spoon and post a video of me doing it,” The fan wrote. “Book it!”

Now, the post is a major talking point on social media, and people are searching for the fan as he gone completely silent. Numerous accounts have been deleted, but a lot of people want him to fulfill the promise. Why? Great question, but that's what is happening right now.

Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports is even talking about it. She posted a screenshot of the deleted account with the ‘something went wrong' message.

“Yes, it did. That’s why everyone’s looking for you!,” Auerbach said in a post.

This isn't very normal college football discourse, and it's a bit surprising that people are trying so hard to track this guy down. A joke from a confident fan has turned into a social media frenzy and hunt.

This fan got a little too confident

After Florida State football lost their opening game against Georgia Tech, people were starting to wonder if the Seminoles had maybe taken a bit of a step back from last year. Florida State went 12-0 in the regular season last year and they won the ACC title as well. They came into the 2024 season as the favorite to win the ACC, but they are now 0-2 and looking like one of the worst teams in the conference.

Monday night's game against Boston College was especially disappointing as the Seminoles were at home and they were huge favorites. Florida State was favored by 16.5 points, so it makes sense this fan was pretty confident heading into the game. Boston College ended up winning by 15 points.

The Florida State d-line couldn't get much push on Monday night, and that is supposed to be a strength of the team. The Eagles got out to an early 14-0 lead, and the Seminoles' offense was never able to get a rhythm going to make a comeback. This Florida State team is in a ton of trouble going forward, and their goals for the season are likely already out the window.

Florida State now has a much-needed bye week before returning to action in week three against Memphis. If the Seminoles can't get a win at home against the Tigers, things are going to look even more bleak than they do right now.