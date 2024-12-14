As they continue their offseason rebuild, Florida State added another piece to their 2025 team from the transfer portal on Saturday. The Seminoles added an experienced piece to their defense with the commitment of linebacker Stefon Thompson, who will spend his sixth year of college football in Tallahassee, per Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.

By joining Florida State, Thompson will play for his third different team in as many years. The veteran linebacker signed with Nebraska from the transfer portal in 2024 after spending the first four years of his career at Syracuse.

Barring another medical waiver, the Long Island native has one year of eligibility remaining. Thompson previously sat out most of the 2022 season after suffering a season-ending injury in Syracuse's opening game against Louisville, giving him a sixth year of eligibility. He already owned an additional fifth year due to the 2020 COVID-19 shortened season.

As a Cornhusker, Thompson recorded 27 total tackles across 10 games with the team. He is four seasons removed from a career-best 77-tackle season in 2021 with the Orange, in which he spent most of the year as the team's starting linebacker. Thompson will immediately be a key part of Florida State's defense that had no singular player record more than 70 tackles in 2024 and allowed 29.9 points per game.

Stefon Thompson becomes next key Florida State transfer

Once Thompson lands in Tallahassee, he will join former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos as a key transfer into Mike Norvell's program. Florida State announced Castellanos' commitment on Friday, one day before Thompson's announcement.

Castellanos is the frontrunner to begin the 2025 season as the Seminoles' next quarterback, succeeding the departing D.J. Uiagalelei. Castellanos entered the transfer portal immediately following the Eagles' final regular season game, roughly a month after Bill O'Brien benched him for Grayson James.

While he will likely need to compete with current freshmen Brock Glenn and Luke Kromenhoek — who have both started multiple games in the back half of 2024 — the job is likely Castellanos' to lose. Neither Glenn nor Kromenhoek inspired much confidence with their opportunities after Uiagalelei went down with a hand injury.

Already with two big additions to his program, Norvell is clearly looking to get the Seminoles back on track after a disastrous 2-10 season in 2024. Florida State's two-win season was its worst in program history since 1974 when they went just 1-10.