Florida State football coach Mike Norvell is taking the blame for the school's upset loss to Georgia Tech in Ireland. New locker room video shows Norvell consoling his players following that disappointing contest.

Florida State got upset as the no. 10 team in the country, to the Yellow Jackets in Ireland. Georgia Tech played excellent defense to defeat Florida State, 24-21. While Florida State football can still make the College Football Playoff, the Seminoles will have their backs to the wall for the remainder of the season.

Florida State football managed just 98 rushing yards against Georgia Tech. The passing game was also inefficient, as Seminoles quarterback DJ Uiagalelei struggled. He finished the game with just 193 yards passing, with no touchdowns.

“Everybody knows we are better than what we just put out there on that field,” Norvell said to the team following the game. “That all comes down to me, so that's my fault. I'm going to do a better job in preparing you.”

Florida State football must find their footing once again

Florida State football has lost all momentum built during the 2023 regular season. After starting the year 13-0 in 2023, the Seminoles were left out of the College Football Playoff. Florida State officials lashed out angrily following that snub, and U.S. Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) even threatened a Congressional investigation.

Florida State didn't respond well on the field following the snub. The Seminoles got blown out by 60 to Georgia, in last year's Orange Bowl. Then, after getting favored to win the ACC this season, Florida State landed with a thud in Ireland to start the 2024 season.

The school is also involved in a lot of backroom wrangling to get out of the ACC. Florida State's presented its case for admittance to the SEC and the Big Ten, but neither conference is looking to add the school. It seems all of this off-the-field drama is creating problems for the actual team.

What Florida State football must do moving forward

Norvell must lead his team back to their winning ways. He has won 23 games in the last two seasons in Tallahassee. Florida State has to essentially win out at this point to make the ACC Championship game, and a chance to make the CFP this season.

Winning starts with the quarterback, Uiagalelei. The transfer quarterback threw for 2,638 yards last season at Oregon State. Before his time with the Beavers, the play caller played in the ACC at Clemson. He has lots of experience, throwing for 57 career touchdowns. Norvell has to get his new gunslinger comfortable with the offense, as Uiagalelei looked confused at times trying to call plays against Georgia Tech.

The Seminoles next play Boston College on September 2 at home. It is truly a must-win game for this program.