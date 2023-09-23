The sledding will be a bit tougher for Florida State football once again in Week 4 against a fellow ACC power in Clemson. The Seminoles, who squeaked by Boston College last week despite being shorthanded, will be without two key starters once again on Saturday. Offensive lineman Robert Scott Jr and safety Akeem Dent will both miss the game against the Tigers, a source told Pete Thamel of ESPN.

In some fortunate injury news, center Maurice Smith will return after missing the last two contests with a lower-body issue. Smith, a starter with three years of experience, will bring some stability back to the Seminoles offensive line.

Bless Harris will once again start in place of Scott, a fourth-year veteran. On the defensive side of the ball, Dent's injury woes continue for Florida State football, as the talented- but oft-injured safety- will be missing his second straight game- and the 33rd of his career.

Dent, a former 4-star recruit, appeared in 13 games last year for the Seminoles, tallying 53 tackles and four passes defended.

Florida State football will be looking to snap a seven-game losing streak against Clemson when they take the field at Memorial Stadium.

The path to doing so will definitely be tougher with the injury hand they were dealt. However, there's a reason this Seminoles team is ranked no. 4 in the nation.

Led by quarterback Jordan Travis and star receivers Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman, the Seminoles have the seventh-ranked scoring offense in the country.

Even with injuries, a high-scoring game figures to be coming between Florida State and Clemson.