The Virginia Tech Hokies (2-3, 1-0) travel to Tallahassee to take on the fifth ranked Florida State Seminoles (4-0, 2-0). Below we will continue our college football odds series as we hand out a Virginia Tech-Florida State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Virginia Tech started the season with a win, but they lost the next three games. Their first conference win was against Pittsburgh, but that is a team that is struggling this season. Kyron Drones has been the starting quarterback for the past three games, and he is doing alright. He has passed for 617 yards, four touchdowns, and he has a 56.4 completion percentage. He has also rushed for 205 yards, and four touchdowns. On defense, Virginia Tech has 13 sacks, 10 pass deflections, and three interceptions.

Florida State has been great this season. They have great wins over LSU, and Clemson already this season. Jordan Travis has been fantastic this season, as well. He has 1,028 pass yards, 10 touchdowns, and just one interception. Travis has also rushed for two touchdowns. Trey Benson has rushed for four touchdowns and 149 yards. Florida State has 11 sacks, 20 pass deflections, and three interceptions this season, as well.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Virginia Tech-Florida State Odds

Virginia Tech: +23.5 (-104)

Florida State: -23.5 (-118)

Over: 53.5 (-110)

Under: 53.5 (-110)

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Week 5

TV: ABC

Stream: ABC app

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

Why Virginia Tech Will Cover The Spread

Virginia Tech needs to play their best game if they want to upset Florida State on the road. One positive for Virginia Tech is Florida State's struggles on defense. Florida State gives up 400.8 yards per game, and a majority comes through the air. Drones has a chance to throw for a lot of yards and pick apart the defense here. It is very hard to keep winning if the Seminoles keep giving up that many yards. If Drones and the rest of the offense can have a good game in this one, Virginia Tech will cover the spread.

Why Florida State Will Cover The Spread

Florida State does a good job with both the pass and run game. Virginia Tech actually has a decent pass defense, but their run defense could use some work. The Hokies allow 177.6 rush yards per game, and Florida State should take full advantage of that. Florida State averages 4.7 yards per carry, and they have nine rushing touchdowns as a team. The Seminoles should be able to run all over this defense, so it would not be surprising to see them score three or four rushing touchdowns. Jordan Travis will be who he is, but if the run game can succeed, Travis will have a much easier time through the air.

Final Virginia Tech-Florida State Prediction & Pick

I think this game will be much closer than people expect. It is at Florida State, and Virginia Tech is not the best team, but 23.5 is a pretty large spread. Florida State gives up a lot of yards, and three of their four wins have come by less than 23.5. Virginia Tech is coming off a very good game, and they will look to keep that going. It is a tough decision, but I think Virginia Tech can keep this game within 24 points.

Final Virginia Tech-Florida State Prediction & Pick: Virginia Tech +23.5 (-104), Over 53.5 (-110)