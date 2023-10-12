Syracuse faces their second straight top-15 team on the road as they visit Florida State. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Syracuse-Florida State prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Syracuse enters the game at 4-2 on the season. It was wins over Colgate, Western Michigan, Purdue, and Army all to start the year, but then the ACC schedule came. First, it was a visit from Clemson. Clemson was down early in the game and never recovered. After being down 14 at the half, they would lose 31-14. Then it was a game against North Carolina. It was the same against North Carolina. UNC scored 27 in the first half and while Syracuse would score to open the second half, UNC would not back down. They would go on to win 40-7.

Florida State enters the game at 5-0 on the season. It started with a win over LSU to open the season. LSU was ranked fifth in the nation at the time, and FSU would win 45-24. After a dominating win over Southern Miss, they would escape with Boston College. It was a two-point win over the upset-minded Eagles. Then, they would face Clemson. After being down by three at half, and having two ten-point deficits but forcing overtime. In overtime, they would come away with the win. Last week, it was against Virginia Tech, and an easy win, coming out with a 39-17 victory.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Syracuse-Flordia State Odds

Syracuse: +17.5 (-110)

Florida State: -17.5 (-110)

Over: 55.5 (-105)

Under: 55.5 (-115)

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Florida State Week 7

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Syracuse Will Cover The Spread

Garrett Shrader has been solid for Syracuse this year, but the last two games have not been as good. On the season he has passed for 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns while completing 65 percent of his passes. He also has nine big-time throws this year according to PFF, but also has 11 turnover-worthy passes. In the last two games, he has just two passing touchdowns though, with two interceptions and six turnover-worthy passes. Still, Shrader's work has not been as good on the ground as of late. He has 427 yards on the ground this year, but only 87 of them came in the last two games. Further, he has fumbled four times in the last two games.

Meanwhile, LeQuint Allen has been solid in the backfield as well. He has 401 yards this year with 227 yards after contact. He has seven touchdowns this season and one fumble though. Allen has been very elusive this year. He has caused 19 missed tackles, while also having five runs over 15 yards this season.

Still, Syracuse is without Oronde Gadsden for this game. He has 67 yards receiving this season with a touchdown. Syracuse does still have Donovan Brown. Brown has brought in 24 of 37 targets this season for 319 yards and a touchdown. Umari Hatcher has also been solid, with 289 yards and two scores, while Famien Alford has 282 yards and a touchdown this season.

On defense, Marlowe Wax has been solid this year. He has 23 tackles in the run game with 20 stops for offensive failures this year and a forced fumble. Wax has an average depth of tackle just two yards downfield. He does have five missed tackles though, but he also has two sacks this season. Justin Barron has also been solid in the run game, with 11 stops for offensive failures with a forced fumble this year. On the pass rush, Syracuse has 20 sacks this season. Derek McDonald has 16 pressures this year with two sacks this season. In coverage, Syracuse has allowed seven touchdowns through the air, but they do have seven six interceptions.

Why Florida State Will Cover The Spread

Jordan Travis has been the star for Florida State this year. On the season he is 92-145 passing with 1,198 yards and 12 touchdowns. Further, he has nine big-time throws according to PFF. He has just one interception this year with five turnover-worthy passes this season. Travis has been solid passing this year. He has also been good on the ground this year. He has scored twice on the ground while running for 128 yards this year.

Trey Benson has been solid in the running game for Flordia State as well. He has 389 yards this year with six touchdowns on the ground. He is getting great blocking as well, as is the whole team. Florida State averages over three yards per carry before first contact this season. Benson also has five yards over 15 yards this season with ten missed tackles forced. Meanwhile, Lawrance Toafili has 135 yards and a score on the ground this year.

Meanwhile, Johnny Wilson leads the receiving core for Florida State. He has 337 yards this year while hauling in 20 of 36 targets this year. He also has two touchdowns this year while averaging 17.9 yards per reception. Keon Coleman has also been solid and a touchdown-scoring machine. He has 278 yards while bringing in 20 of 33 targets this season. He had scored six touchdowns this season as well.

On defense, Florida State has 15 sacks this year, with 93 quarterback pressures. Joshua Farmer has three sacks this year, while Kalen DeLoach also has three. Meanwhile, in the run game, Flordia State has been stout. They have 80 stops for offensive failures this season in the run game, while they have missed just 33 tackles. They are led by Braden Fiske who has 13 tackles and eight stops this year. In coverage, FSU has allowed three touchdowns this year but also has three interceptions this year.

Final Syracuse-Florida State Prediction & Pick

This could easily be a letdown spot for Florida State. They have had those already this season and with Duke next week, this could be another one. Still, they know Syracuse can score in bunches and will be on the lookout for that. Syracuse was great in non-conference play but has not been as good since. They have struggled on offense, and have not made adjustments on defense. That will not be any different in this game. They do not have the depth to keep up with Florida State in this one.

Final Syracuse-Florida State Prediction & Pick: Florida State -17.5 (-110)