Florida State football didn't get into the College Football Playoffs, and Stephen A. Smith thinks Deion Sanders would have helped

Florida State football fans are hopping mad after being snubbed for Alabama by the College Football Playoff selection committee.

On First Take, Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on the Seminoles missing the playoffs, and it had an interesting Deion Sanders angle:

"I bet you if Prime Time Deion Sanders was [Florida State's] coach they wouldn't have gotten left out… The sizzle that he brings to the sport matters." — Stephen A. Smith on FSU missing out on the College Football Playoffs

Said Smith on Florida State football's absence, “I bet you if Prime Time Deion Sanders was [Florida State's] coach they wouldn't have gotten left out… The sizzle that he brings to the sport matters.”

Selection committee chair Boo Corrigan explained why Florida State football is on the outside looking in, “Florida State is a different team than they were through the first 11 weeks,” he said on ESPN. “Coach Norvell, their players, their fans, an incredible season. But as you look at who they are as a team right now without Jordan Travis, without the offensive dynamic that he brings to it, they are a different team. And the committee voted Alabama 4 and Florida State 5.”

Travis suffered a gruesome left ankle injury early in his team's win over North Alabama on November 18th, undergoing corrective surgery the following morning.

It's undeniable that the Seminoles' offense just hasn't been the same without Travis. A frontline Heisman Trophy candidate when he went down, Travis finished 2023 having thrown for 2,755 yards, 20 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Whether what Smith said is true or not, there's no denying that Florida State football didn't have the same ‘sizzle' at the end of the year that they did when Jordan Travis was healthy and leading the offense.

The Florida State Seminoles will take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl.