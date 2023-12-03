College Football Playoff chair Boo Corrigan explains why Florida State football was left out of the top-four.

Even head coach Mike Norvell and the most die-hard Seminoles fans would have to admit their team just isn't the same without star senior quarterback Jordan Travis. Still, it's safe to say Florida State football didn't take anymore kindly to the College Football Playoff selection committee's explanation for leaving the undefeated ‘Noles out of the national title picture regardless.

Shortly after it was announced Sunday morning that Alabama edged Florida State for the fourth and final spot in the CFP, chair Boo Corrigan clarified that Travis' season-ending injury was indeed the justification for snubbing the Seminoles.

“Florida State is a different team than they were through the first 11 weeks,” he said on ESPN. “Coach Norvell, their players, their fans, an incredible season. But as you look at who they are as a team right now without Jordan Travis, without the offensive dynamic that he brings to it, they are a different team. And the committee voted Alabama 4 and Florida State 5.”

CFP selection committee chair Boo Corrigan on the decision to leave FSU out of the #CFBPlayoff. pic.twitter.com/bfRgqP75MU — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 3, 2023

Florida State's quarterback carousel dooms CFP hopes

Travis suffered a gruesome left ankle injury early in his team's over North Alabama on November 18th, undergoing corrective surgery the following morning. Florida State went on to blowout the Lions behind backup signal-caller Tate Rodemaker, who then led the team to a hard-fought 24-15 win over rival Florida. Rodemaker was sidelined by injury for the ACC Championship, though, with Brock Glenn taking his place as QB1. The Seminoles beat Louisville 16-6 for the ACC crown, but Glenn went just 8-of-21 for 55 yards.

It's undeniable that the Seminoles' offense just hasn't been the same without Travis. A frontline Heisman Trophy candidate when he went down, Travis finished 2023 having thrown for 2,755 yards, 20 touchdowns and two interceptions. Before the ACC title game, Florida State hadn't scored fewer than 24 points in a game this season, surpassing at least 31 points in every game but two.

Wins and losses, obviously, aren't the only factor behind the final CFP rankings. That's been the case for years when it comes to deciding college football's national champion, even dating back to the BCS era. Norvell and the Seminoles are just the latest team to be on the wrong side of it—and in the last season of the four-team format, adding even more insult to literal injury.