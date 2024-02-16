Florida looks to improve their resume as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Florida-Georgia prediction and pick.

Florida looks to improve their tournament resume as they face Georgia. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Florida-Georgia prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Florida comes into the game sitting at 17-7 on the year and 7-4 in conference play. That places them fifth in the SEC. They have won six of their last seven games though, including wins over Kentucky and Auburn. Still, they had the one loss in there. On the road against Texas A&M, Florida has a 12-point second-half lead and would be sopped on their last possession of the game to fall 67-66.

Meanwhile, Georgia comes into the game sitting at 14-10 on the year. They have lost five straight games though. While two of the games were double-digit losses, they held close with Alabama, losing by nine, and then on the road, last time out, they lost to Arkansas by three. The opening game of their five-game skid was against Florida. Florida had a commanding lead in the game, but Georgia made a great comeback. They would force overtime, where they would fall 102-98.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Florida-Georgia Odds

Florida: -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -152

Georgia: +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +126

Over: 153.5 (-110)

Under: 153.5 (-110)

How to Watch Florida vs. Georgia

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Florida Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida is sitting 26th in KenPom adjusted efficiency ranking this year. They are ranked 12th in adjusted offensive efficiency but sit 69th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Florida sits seventh in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting second in field goal attempts per game. Walter Clayton Jr. comes in leading the way on offense. He is shooting 43.8 percent from the field this year, scoring 16.3 points per game this year. He also comes in with 2.6 assists per game this year. Joining him in running the offense is Zyon Pullin. He comes in with 15.5 points per game this year, while also having 4.9 assists per game. Rounding out the top scorers is Tyrese Samuel. He has been solid from the field, shooting 56.3 percent this year, while scoring 13.1 points per game on the year. Further, all five leaders in minutes are averaging over ten points per game this year.

Florida is the best in rebounds per game in the nation this year. Samuel leads the way in rebounding this way. He comes in sitting with 8.0 rebounds per game this year. Micah Handlogten comes in with 7.6 rebounds per game, sitting second on the team. Also, Alex Condon comes in with 6.7 rebounds per game this year.

Florida sits 289th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. Riley Kugel leads the way with 1.3 steals per game. Meanwhile, Tyrese Samuel comes in with 1.2 steals per game, while also having a block per game this year.

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia is 84th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings, sitting 99th in adjusted offensive efficiency, and 71st in adjusted defensive efficiency. Georgia is 92nd in points per game this year while sitting 198th in effective field goal percentage. This is led by Noah Thomasson and Jabri Abdur-Rahim. Abdur-Rahim comes in with 12.8 points per game, but he is shooting just 37.5 percent from the field. Thomasson comes in with 12.0 points per game this year and is shooting better, shooting 42.4 percent this year. Meanwhile, the top man in moving the ball is Justin Hill. Hill comes in with 3.7 assists per game while averaging 9.0 points per game this year.

Georgia is fair on the rebounding game, sitting 126th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. Russel Tchewa leads the way here with 6.7 rebounds per game this year. Still, there are not any heavy rebounders outside of him. RJ Melendez and Silas Demary Jr. are the next best on the team. Melendez has 4.5 rebounds per game while Semary has 3.9 per game.

The defense ranks 211th in opponent points per game this year but still sits 125th in opponent effective field goal percentage. The Bulldogs do not have a major presence inside. No player is averaging over a block per game, with Frank Anselem-Ibe being the closest at .8 per game. Still, he has played in just 18 games and averages 8.1 minutes per game. Meanwhile, only Silas Demary and RJ Melendez have over a steal per game this year.

Final Florida-Georgia Prediction & Pick

Florida has covered five of their last seven games, including three straight on the road. They were unable to cover last time against Geoerga though, sitting as an eight-point favorite and winning by just four. Georgia has covered the spread just twice in the last six games, with one of those games being against Florida. Florida had a commanding lead and then relaxed in the rebounding game, resulting in the comeback. That will not happen again in this one. Florida will build a solid lead, and while they will give some back, they will get the win in a higher-scoring game.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Florida-Georgia Prediction & Pick: Over 153.5 (-110)