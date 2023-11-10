The Philadelphia Flyers head west as we continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Ducks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Philadelphia Flyers head west as they match up with the Anaheim Ducks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Ducks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Flyers come into the game sitting at 5-7-1 on the year, but they have lost five of their last six games overall. They began this west coast trip with a visit to San Jose to play the Sharks. In that game, Anthony DuClair scored the first goal of the game just 1:43 into the game. Then in the second period, he got the assists on the power play as William Eklund scored to give the Sharks a 2-0 lead. Joel Farabee scored to make it a one-goal game, but that is where the score would end, as the Sharks won their first game of the year, beating the Flyers.

Meanwhile, the Ducks come into the game at 7-5-0 on the year. They were on a six-game winning streak, including knocking off the Golden Knights in regulation for their first regulation loss of the year. Last time out, the streak ended though. Facing the Penguins, John Gibson was amazing in goal, but he did allow a goal in the first period. With the game still 1-0, Sidney Crosby put in an empty net goal to give the Penguins a 2-0 win over the Ducks.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flyers-Ducks Odds

Philadelphia Flyers: -120

Anaheim Ducks: +100

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-100)

How to Watch Flyers vs. Ducks

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/NHLPP

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Flyers Will Win

The Flyers come into the game averaging 2.92 goals per game, sitting them in the bottom half of the league in goals scored per game. Still, thye have some guys putting up solid numbers. the team is led by Travis Konecny. He leads the team in goals with nine of them on the year. Meanwhile, he has three assists on the year to give him a team earning 12 points. Sitting right behind him in points is Travin Sanheim, who is a defender for the team. He has just one goal this year but leads the team with ten assists on the year. Joel Farabee is also having a solid year. He is tied for second on the team in goals this year, coming in with six goals. To add to it, he has four assists on the year to five him ten points.

Cam Atkinson is tied with Farabee with six goals this year. He has six goals nad three assists this year, giving him nine points this year. While Konecny leads the team in power-play goals, two other players have also contributed. Bobby brink, who has three goals and five assists this year, comes in with a power play goal. Sean Couturier, who has two goals and six assists this year, also has one on the power play.

The power play is something that needs to improve for the Flyers. They are 31st in the league this year, converting on just 8.9 percent of their chances, with four goals. Oddly, enough, thye also have four shorthanded goals this year. One the Penalty kill, they are 14th in the NHL, killing of 79.5 percent of their man-down chances this year.

Connor Hart will be in goal for the Flyers today. He is 4-3-0 on the year. Hart has a 2.52 goals against average, with a .913 save percentage. He has been out as of late, not playing a game since the first of the month. In that game, he played just ten minutes and allowed two goals and five shots before leaving. This year, he has four games in which he has let in two or fewer goals.

Why The Ducks Will Win

The Ducks have been led by Mason McTavish and Frank Vatrano this year. McTavish leads the team in points this year, sitting with 13 of them. He has six goals this year with seven assists to give him his 13 points on the year. Vatrano comes in as the team leader in goals. He has nine of them this year while also having three assists on the season to give him 12 points. He has also scored three times on the power play this year.

Meanwhile, Ryan Strome leads the team in assists this year. He has nine of those, with two goals to give him 11 points on the season. Troy Terry is also contributing well. He has five goals this year and five assists to give him ten points. Two of his goals have come on the power play. The Ducks also have an offensive threat from the blue line. That is Pavel Mintyukov. he comes into the game with just one goal, but has seven assists. Joining him is Cam Fowler, who has a goal and six assists from his blue-line position.

On the power play, the Ducks are 17th in the NHL, sitting with an 18.4 percent conversion rate, but just seven goals on the power play this year. On the penalty kill, the Ducks rank 15th overall, killing off 79.5 percent of their chances when man down this year.

The Ducks are expected to start Lukas Dostal in the goal today. He is 5-1-0 on the year with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. While both of those marks rank outside the top ten in the league, he is 11th in wins in the league this year. He has won the last four games he has started, but he has also allowed two or more goals in every game this year.

Final Flyers-Duckes Prediction & Pick

The Ducks come in as winner of six of their last seven. One of the big reasons is they have been converting on the power play. They are scoring three goals per game in the last four games, and scoring on the power play in each of them. The Flyers are not the best at killing power play chances and have been doing a lot of losing as of late. The offense is struggling consistently, and that will be the difference in this one. Take the Ducks to win.

Final Flyers-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Anaheim Ducks ML (+100)