It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Philadelphia Flyers-Nashville Predators prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Two of the hottest teams in the NHL square off on Tuesday night as the Philadelphia Flyers visit the Nashville Predators. From November 10th through Monday, Philadelphia and Nashville are tied with the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers for the most wins with ten. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Predators prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Flyers went through a rough stretch at the beginning of November but have been 10-3-1 since. They are 4-0-0 in December while outscoring their opponents 15-7. The Flyers were supposed to be in the middle of a rebuild, but they look to be rebuilding on the fly. Their young players are already stepping up, led by goaltender Carter Hart. He is 3-0-0 while stopping 92 of 96 shots this month. He has a 2.42 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage this season. Travis Konecny is proving why he is one of the most underrated players in the league, leading the team in points with 23 and six in his last three games.

The Predators and Flyers are on similar trajectories, as the Predators also struggled at the beginning of November before rallying off a 10-3-0 record. While the Flyers rely on their offense, the Predators' defense has been helping them to their victories. They allowed ten goals during their last five games. Juuse Saros has a 1.47 goals-against average and a .955 save percentage while being undefeated in four games in December. Roman Josi has also stepped up for the Predators, scoring three goals and seven assists over his last nine games.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flyers-Predators Odds

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-215) ML (+114)

Nashville Predators: -1.5 (+176) ML (-134)

Over: 6.5 (-102)

Under: 6.5 (-120)

How to Watch Flyers vs. Predators

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Flyers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Samuel Ersson will have his work cut out for him trying to outduel Saros on Tuesday night. However, it would have been better if Hart was in the net on Tuesday night. He has been up to the challenge in the past despite having some up-and-down seasons. Hart has a 3-0-1 record all-time against the Predators, boasting a .935 save percentage and a 2.00 goals-against average. Ersson is in form after a rough start to the season. He has won four straight starts, boasting a .932 save percentage. On the other hand, Saros hasn't been up to the task of taking on the Flyers. He has a 2-2 record with a .876 save percentage and a 3.31 goals-against average over his last four starts against the Flyers.

It isn't just the goaltending that is winning games for the Flyers. They have one of the best defensive teams in the league, ranking fifth in expected goals against per 60 minutes. Their defensive acumen is a staple amongst John Tortorella-coached teams. The highly competitive Torts is playing to win despite the rebuild, which is unsurprising. He has a history of losing teams with his hard-nosed approach to coaching, but when he gets everyone to buy in, he can be one of the best bosses in the league.

Why The Predators Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Flyers form has been much talked about, but Nashville has been just as good this season. This will be an intriguing matchup of two great defensive teams with strong goaltenders. Everything said here leans toward the Flyers, but the Predators have one x-factor that could swing the game. Juuse Saros has a 1.47 goals-against average and a .955 save percentage while being undefeated in four games in December. Samuel Ersson has been good, but you can't be as confident in him as Carter Hart. If betting on the Flyers' backup goaltender to beat Saros isn't intriguing for you, then backing Saros to shut the door is the right move.

Final Flyers-Predators Prediction & Pick

It's hard to bet against John Tortorella's teams when they begin clicking. He has been known to get the most out of teams that aren't supposed to be successful. Like him or not, he can motivate a team. He may have some interesting quirks with his players and dealing with the media, but most players still seem to love and play hard for him. The Flyers were supposed to be rebuilding this season, with their peak expected in a few years. However, in classic Torts fashion, he has turned the Flyers into one of the best teams in the league. Can they continue their recent form and make the playoffs? That task won't be easy, but we will take them to stay hot and win as an underdog.

We look for any edge in a matchup as close as this one. Juuse Saros isn't an easy goaltender to bet against, but his numbers against the Flyers speak for themselves. He has a 2-2 record with a .876 save percentage and a 3.31 goals-against average over his last four starts against the Flyers. Samuel Ersson will get the start over Carter Hart tonight, but he has been in fine form. He has won four straight starts, boasting a .932 save percentage. In sneakily the best matchup of the night in the NHL, take the Flyers to be victorious as an underdog.

Final Flyers-Predators Prediction & Pick: Flyers ML (+114)