Former Canadian Olympic figure skater Alexandra Paul has died at the age of 31, according to Skate Canada.

Paul, who skated for Canada in the Olympics at the 2014 Sochi Games, died in a car crash on Tuesday. A police report said a transport truck collided with a line of vehicles that were stopped in a construction zone.

Paul skated with Mitchell Islam at the 2014 Olympics. Paul and Islam began dating in 2011 and were married in 2021. They had their first child last year.

Paul's infant son was in the vehicle and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Three other people were also injured in the crash.

Skate Canada released a statement on Friday following Paul's passing.

“It is with a heavy heart that Skate Canada announces the sudden passing of a cherished member of our skating community, Alexandra Paul,” Skate Canada said. “A shining star on and off the ice, Alexandra's dedication, passion, and remarkable talents have left an indelible mark on the world of figure skating.”

“During her illustrious career, Alexandra and partner Mitchell Islam won multiple international medals, claimed three Canadian Championship medals and competed at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games,” Skate Canada said. “Her commitment to excellence was matched only by her warmth and kindness, which endeared her to fellow athletes, coaches, and fans alike.”

2014 Ice Dancing champion Meryl Davis also responded to Paul's passing, via Olympics.com.

“Alex had a grace about her that extended far beyond the ice, ” Davis said. “She always exuded such kindness and warmth.”

In 2010, Paul won a silver medal at the World Junior Figure Skating Championships before representing Canada at the 2014 Sochi Games. Paul retired from competitive skating in 2016.