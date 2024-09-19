The Los Angeles Dodgers have had plenty of good pitchers over the years. One of them was former starter Julio Urias until his domestic violence incident last year.

A video was released on Thursday of Urias assaulting a woman outside BMO Stadium in downtown Los Angeles, confirming his guilt, via the LA Times.

Urias hasn't played since being sentenced to probation, via NBC Los Angeles' Missael Soto.

“Urías later pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor domestic battery charge,” Soto said. “He was sentenced to 36 months of probation and required to complete a domestic violence counseling program, among other conditions. The Dodgers responded by placing him on administrative leave, and he has not played since, remaining a free agent. Major League Baseball is currently conducting its own investigation and has not yet commented on the newly released video.”

Urias was arrested on September 3, 2023, on suspicion of felony domestic violence before receiving the probation sentence. The Mexican international was also suspended in 2019 for reportedly pushing a woman to the ground in a parking lot but wasn't criminally charged for that case.

Julio Urias' Dodgers legacy is spoiled by off-field issues

Urias had a storybook baseball journey, leaving Mexico after getting signed by Los Angeles as a teenager. The southpaw broke out in 2021, leading the MLB with 20 wins against just three losses, along with a stingy 2.96 ERA and 1.108 WHIP. He paced the NL with a 2.16 ERA the following year.

Urias also recorded the final out in the 2020 World Series, as the Dodgers won their first championship since 1988.

2023 was less fruitful for Urias, turning in a 4.60 ERA across 21 starts before he was placed on leave for his incident. The 28-year-old's career will likely end on that sour note.

Urias finished his Los Angeles tenure with a 60-25 record, 3.11 ERA, and four saves across 158 appearances.