Do you enjoy the drama that is Davante Adams? Nothing like a malcontent millionaire, huh? Even though his teammates showed love for him, the Las Vegas Raiders’ star wide receiver seems to be angling for a trade that would reunite him with former teammate Aaron Rodgers. Whatever happens, a former GM said he believes Adams shouldn’t play another snap for the Raiders.

Mike Tannenbaum said the situation doesn’t call for the Raiders to put Adams back on the field, according to his comments on The Dan Patrick Show.

“Well look I probably wouldn’t because if I’m Antonio Pierce I’m in year one of a massive rebuild,” Tannenbaum said. “I’ve got to get the quarterback. I would rather have a second- or third-round pick, knowing that if I needed to trade up in the draft to get quarterback X, that’s probably better for us long term than having a guy that’s, let’s face it, a great player but clearly much closer to the end and probably won’t help us in two to three years anyway.”

Raiders WR Davante Adams currently injured

Adams will miss this week’s game because of a hamstring injury. Maybe that’s convenient timing. Tannenbaum says that even if Adams didn’t have an injury, the Raiders shouldn’t play him because they may be trading him. Or if he’s still on the team, there’s no benefit in using an aging disgruntled veteran when they’re trying to rebuild anyway.

Also, Adams won’t get to handpick where he goes, Tannenbaum said.

“I’ve been in that situation before,” Tannenbaum said. “I would say we will try to accommodate you, but we will do what is best for the Las Vegas Raiders. If it’s Team X, look, we gotta get the best compensation we can. If it’s the Jets, if it’s the Saints, as it’s been reported because of the Derek Carr relationship, absolutely.

“But we’re not going to give you away to those teams because we also have an organization to run. We will be open, (and) we will be transparent. But we are not discriminately letting you walk to New York, to Aaron Rodgers for a sixth-round pick given what we gave up for you just two short years ago.”

What about Davante Adams' contract?

Of course there are salary issues if Adams gets traded. As it stands now, he has a base salary of nearly $17 million, about $1 million per game. His $35.6 million salary in 2025 would need to be reworked by the Raiders or his next team. That’s a lot of cash for a plus-30-year-old receiver.

Among the teams reportedly interested in Adams are the New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and maybe even the San Francisco 49ers.

One of the main questions will be how much Adams has left in his NFL tank. In his 11th season, Adams has 18 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown. That puts him on a pace for less than 1,000 yards. He has reached that milestone in each of his last four seasons.