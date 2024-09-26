Torree Theodore, who has already made a name for herself as the 89th Miss N.C. A&T recently added another jewel to her crown. On September 14, she was crowned Miss Black Georgia in Macon, Georgia at the historic Douglass Theatre. Her latest accomplishment not only shines a spotlight on her dedication and resilience but also highlights her passion for uplifting communities and empowering young women.

During her time at North Carolina A&T State University, Theodore embodied leadership in various roles. She previously served as Miss Sophomore, and Miss Pink Tea Rose for the Alpha Phi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., an academic senator, a resident assistant, and an Aggie Success Leader. Her ability to balance academics and leadership is a testament to her drive. However, the world of pageantry has always held a special place in her heart.

After competing in the National Black Alumni Hall of Fame Pageant during her last school year, Theodore rekindled her love for pageantry. But the transition from undergrad to graduate school at UNC-Chapel Hill posed challenges. As a full-time graduate student working towards her Bachelor’s in Social Work, it wasn’t easy for her to dive back into the pageant world. Still, she found a way to stay connected to her passions, and it paid off when she was crowned Miss Black Georgia just weeks later.

In her new role, Theodore understands the responsibility that comes with wearing the crown. “I always think about how when I serve or when I am in these positions I am representing something bigger than myself. I’m not only representing Torree anymore, I’m representing my city and state,” she explained.

Beyond her personal success, Theodore is committed to encouraging young women to pursue their dreams, no matter the obstacles. Reflecting on her own journey, she offered some valuable advice: “Go for it. I ran for Miss Freshman and I lost. But I gained so much from just trying from that opportunity, learning from my mistakes, and doing better and essentially building up my network.”

Now, as Miss Black Georgia, Theodore’s platform will extend far beyond the pageant stage. She is dedicated to giving back to her community through new service initiatives, while also staying connected to the students at her alma mater, North Carolina A&T.