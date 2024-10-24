Former North Carolina A&T running back Bhayshul Tuten is emerging as a standout player in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

In his latest game against Boston College, he set the single-game rushing record for Virginia Tech, rushing for 266 yards on 18 carries and scoring four touchdowns, including an 83-yard run. The Hokies won the game 42-21. Tuten has now scored a touchdown in nine consecutive games dating back to last season.

For his impressive performance, Tuten received several accolades, including ACC Running Back of the Week, Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week, Walter Camp National FBS Player of the Week (offense), East-West Shrine Bowl Offensive Breakout Player of the Week, and Reese’s Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week.

Currently, Tuten ranks sixth in the nation with 871 rushing yards, averaging 7.0 yards per carry, and has scored 14 touchdowns, which is tied for third-best in the country. As a freshman in 2021, he rushed for 215 yards and three touchdowns on 37 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per rush.

Last year, he earned multiple honors, including 2023 Sporting News and College Football Network All-American as a kick returner, 2023 Phil Steele Fourth Team All-American as a kick returner, 2023 All-ACC Second Team all-purpose back, and 2023 All-ACC Third Team running back. Tuten played in all 13 games, making 13 starts, rushing for 863 yards on 173 attempts and scoring 10 touchdowns while averaging 5.0 yards per carry. He caught 27 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns, and returned 19 kicks for 550 yards and two touchdowns.

Under former Aggie head coach Samuel Washington, Tuten compiled 1,705 all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns on 239 touches as a sophomore, helping A&T nearly capture the Big South Championship in 2022. He rushed for 1,363 yards and 13 touchdowns on 208 carries, marking the fifth-best single-season rushing performance in school history.

Tuten also set school and conference records for consecutive 100-yard games in a season, tied the conference record for consecutive 100-yard games regardless of the season, and broke the school record for 100-yard games in a season. He caught 31 passes for 572 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver.

With his recent performances, Tuten exemplifies the talent and impact of players from HBCUs who can shine brightly with the right opportunities.