Former HBCU standout KhaDarel Hodge has had a standout season for the Atlanta Falcons and now he's being recognized for his play. Hodge has made the NFL Pro Bowl as a special teams player alongside fellow teammate right guard Chris Lindstrom.

“It's always an honor when those guys have the opportunity to go be a part of anything Pro Bowl related,” Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday following the release of the Pro Bowl rosters. “That's always pretty cool for us.”

Hodge started his college football career in HBCU football as a quarterback, as he committed to play for Alcorn State University. However, he left the Braves and transferred to Hinds Community College and switched his position to wide receiver. He played for Hinds for one season before making his leap back to the SWAC to play for the Prairie View A&M Panthers, where he solidified himself as a future NFL standout.

During his time at Prairie View A&M, Hodge made 30 appearances, achieving 104 receptions for 1,797 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. In his senior year with the Panthers, he recorded 48 receptions, amassed 844 receiving yards, and scored 12 touchdowns. He ultimately declared for the 2018 NFL Draft but unfortunately wasn't selected. But, he still got a shot at the NFL as he signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent.

After being with the Rams for a season, he transitioned to the Cleveland Browns where he found playing time. He showed his talent, catching four passes for 76 yards and led the team with 13 special teams tackles. In his final season with the Browns in which he played nine games, Hodge secured 11 receptions for 180 yards on 17 targets. He eventually made his way to the Atlanta Falcons in 2022, signing one-year deals with the team in 2023 and 2024.

His highlight of the season came during the Falcons' thrilling 36-30 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In overtime, Hodge sealed the game with a clutch touchdown catch. Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, who had a record-breaking night, connected with Hodge for a 45-yard reception in the opening drive of overtime, securing the victory against their NFC South rival.

Now, Hodge will be representing for the Falcons at the Pro Bowl as he looks to continue his phenomenal professional career.