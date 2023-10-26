Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald has worked for the Harbaughs for a long time. He’s worked with John Harbaugh for nine of the last 10 seasons, and the one season he was away, MacDonald worked for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football program. However, when asked about the current Michigan sign-stealing scandal, the defensive coach said he knows nothing about the situation.

“I appreciate the question,” Macdonald told reporters at Ravens practice on Thursday before quickly pivoting. “But I’ve been here for two years. I’m a Raven. All my focus is on the Cardinals right now.”

While Macdonald is right, he has been away from the Michigan football program for a season-plus now, the allegations that Jim Harbaugh’s staff member, Connor Stalions, broke NCAA rules by recording upcoming opponents’ signals on the sidelines date back three seasons, which means Macdonald would have been there when this was going on if the allegations are true.

It’s also easy to assume that Macdonald is close with the Harbaughs, as the coach has worked his way up in the football world by coaching for the brothers for the last decade.

Mike MacDonald started his career as an assistant high school coach in Georgia before moving on to grad assistant and quality control positions at the University of Georgia. After that, John Harbaugh hired him as a Ravens intern in 2014. From 2014-2020, MacDonald worked his way through the ranks of John’s assistants before leaving for one season to be Jim and the Wolverines’ DC in 2021.

The Harbaugh’s trusted assistant returned to the pros in 2022 and has been the Ravens' defensive coordinator ever since.