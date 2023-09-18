Sherry Pollex may have not raced on any of the NASCAR Series but her impact on the American racing scene is as great as any driver. The Catwalk philanthropist recently died and the community came together to reminisce their good memories with her. One of the most notable figures to do so was IndyCar race winner and NASCAR great Danica Patrick.

The IndyCar race winner outlined her sadness and grief in just very simple words in her Instagram story, via Andrew Holleran of The Spun.

“This is so sad. She helped so many and gave so much. After I left NASCAR, we touched base here and there and I loved her curiosity for the deeper layers of this human experience,” Danica Patrick wrote about her times with the late Sherry Pollex. She also added her best wishes for her friend who has passed, “I hope she is in one of those layers that is perfect, pure, peaceful, and whole.”

Pollex died of cancer and it was announced by her family. She spearheaded the Catwalk for a Cause charity which aimed to raise funds for childhood cancer. The latest Catwalk event did not have the presence of Pollex. But, she raised $4 million with the help of the NASCAR community since 2010. Notably, this netted her a National Motorsports Press Association’s Myers Brothers Award for outstanding contributions to the sport of stock-car racing along with former partner Martin Truex Jr.

A true warrior for the greater cause outside of the grid will always remain in the hearts of NASCAR fans.