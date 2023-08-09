Former North Carolina A&T football coach Terrell Williams is getting a shot to lead the Tennessee Titans. The current Titans' defensive line coach will serve as head coach of the Titans during their preseason opener against the Chicago Bears on Saturday. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced the news in a press conference, per Jim Wyatt of tennesseetitans.com.

“I think this is a great opportunity for him, for us, and for everyone involved,” Vrabel said of his decision. “He'll talk to you after the game, and I'll come back on Sunday.”

Mike Vrabel on #Titans DL coach/Assistant HC Terrell Williams acting as the head coach on Friday and through the preseason game on Saturday vs @ChicagoBears. pic.twitter.com/WT8OCobggB — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) August 7, 2023

Williams began his coaching career at Fort Scott Community College, where he served as a defensive line coach. He later took on a similar role at North Carolina A&T, serving as the Aggies' coach from 1999 to 2001. The team went 27-8 in his three seasons with the team. Upon leaving North Carolina A&T, he then served as defensive line coach at Youngstown State, Akron, Purdue, and Texas A&M before making the jump to the NFL. Williams graduated from East Carolina University and played on the football team as a nose guard.

Williams joined the Titans in 2019 after serving as a coach for the Oakland Raiders and Miami Dolphins. His impact was immediately felt as the Titans ranked eighth overall in yards allowed per game (333.4) and third in points allowed per game (18.9), and excelled on critical downs. Under his guidance, Jurrell Casey was selected for the Pro Bowl. Casey was selected for the Pro Bowl again in 2019.

Williams also worked with 2019 first-round draft pick Jeffery Simmons, turning him into a productive defensive player. Simmons showcased his development under Williams by ranking second on the team in 2021 with 19 quarterback pressures. Simmons etched his name in Titans' history by becoming the first player since 1999 to achieve at least three fumble recoveries, three sacks, and five passes defended in a single season. He also was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

In 2022, Williams played a pivotal role in leading the Titans to first place in the NFL for rushing defense. The unit held opponents to 76.9 rushing yards per game, the second-lowest figure in franchise history. Jeffery Simmons earned his second Pro Bowl selection after recording 7.5 sacks per game.

The Titans play the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Saturday, August 12th at 1 PM EST.