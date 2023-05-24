Former Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots running back Jeremy Hill announced his retirement Wednesday.

Hill, who played with the Bengals from 2014 to 2017, cited his torn ACL he suffered in Sept. 2018 with the Patriots as the reason.

Via Hill’s Instagram:

“That’s right I’m retiring from the game that we all love so dearly, it’s been one hell of a journey and I wouldn’t have been close to enjoying it without my family, specifically my Mother, my coaches and all the great teammates I was blessed to play with,” Hill said. “Now the fun part of life starts for me but in the mean time I will be doing everything in my power to help the next generation in our game so we all can continue to enjoy our great sport for decades to come. #HILLYOUT #THATSALLFOLKS”

The 30-year-old last signed a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in Aug. 2020, but he was released two days later.

Hill suffered his knee injury in Week 1 of the 2018 season with the Patriots. He was ruled out for the rest of the year for New England, which won Super Bowl LIII.

He most recently worked on a sports talk show called “Hunt and Hill” with ESPN’s Hunt Palmer. Hill left the show in Nov. 2022 to try and make a comeback in the XFL.

Hill was drafted by the Bengals with the No. 55 overall pick in the second round of the 2014 draft.

His best season was 2015 with the Bengals. Hill had 223 carries for 794 yards and 11 touchdowns, which was tied for the league’s best that season. He had three touchdowns in a game against the Kansas City Chiefs that season.

Unfortunately, he had a late-game fumble that cost the Bengals in an AFC Wild Card game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.