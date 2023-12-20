Zack Snyder would 'of course' direct a Fortnite film.

A Fortnite movies is inevitable, and Zack Snyder wants to make it.

Zack Snyder a Fortnite fan

Talking to Etalk, Snyder was asked if he'd direct a Fortnite film.

“Of course,” Snyder revealed. “I really wanted to make some Fortnite skins for the movie [Rebel Moon], first of all, just like as the most obviously basic involvement. But yeah, look, Fortnite is an amazing world, and it is an amazing distraction for me. But it's really cool, and the alchemy that they've created there is really unique. When I started playing it, I thought I knew what it was, and then it was something entirely different.

“You definitely don't know,” he continued. “You definitely can never say never, that's my mantra in this business.”

This isn't the first time Snyder has spoken about Fortnite. Earlier this year, he revealed that he enjoys playing the video game with a Rick & Morty skin, Mr. Meeseeks.

Fortnite is a popular battle royale video game that is free-to-play. 100 players land on one map and they battle to be the last one standing. It was released in 2017 and is still going strong years later.

Zack Snyder got his start by directing Dawn of the Dead, 300, and Watchmen. He then transitioned to spearheading the DCEU (now DCU) with Man of Steel. Snyder returned to direct Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League before ultimately exiting the franchise. In 2021, he got to release the “Snyder Cut” of Justice League.

Since then, he has begun working with Netflix. He first directed Army of the Dead before co-writing the story for its follow-up, Army of Thieves. Now, he is promoting his sci-fi epic, Rebel Moon.