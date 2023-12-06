Foundation has been renewed for a third season on Apple TV+. Showrunner David S. Goyer teased new characters joining the series.

Apple TV+ has renewed sci-fi series Foundation for its third season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show is based on the works of acclaimed author Isaac Asimov.

Showrunner David S. Goyer said in a statement, “I’m thrilled Apple has given us the opportunity to continue chronicling Asimov’s pioneering galactic saga.”

“This time, the stakes for Foundation and Empire are even higher as the Mule takes center stage, along with fan-favorites Bayta, Toran, Ebling, and Magnifico Giganticus,” he continued.

If you've been watching Foundation and don't recognize the names, don't worry. They weren't in seasons one and two, but they're still a big part of the Foundation series. The show's second season premiered in July and ended in September.

Foundation and the Roman Empire

After all, Foundation spans centuries and based on the stories of the fall of the Roman Empire. Quick note, the Roman Empire lasted approximately 1,000 years.

The show follows a mathematician, Dr. Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) who spends his life developing a psychohistory theory, a mathematics of sociology. He predicted, using the statistical laws of mass action, the future of large populations.

He sees the impending fall of the empire, which includes the entire Milky Way galaxy. And after this fall, a Dark Age would befall mankind lasting 30 millennia before a second empire rises. Since there's no stopping the empire's decline, Seldon devises a plan to limit this Dark Age to just 1,000 years.

Apple TV+'s head of programming Matt Cherniss said, “We have all been incredibly impressed with the ambitious, action-packed and imaginative adaptation that David and the rest of this gifted creative team and cast have brought to life with this premium sci-fi series from day one.”

“To watch Foundation become such a global hit has been beyond exciting with audiences around the world continuing to be captivated week after week by this dramatic and compelling journey to save humanity. We can’t wait for everyone to experience what is in store for characters old and new in season three,” he concluded.

Joining Harris are Lee Pace (Brother Day, also Cleon I, XII, XIII and XVII), Lou Llobell (Gaal Dornick), Leah Harvey (Salvor Hardin), Laura Birn (Eto Demerzel), Cassian Bilton (Brother Dawn also Cleon I, XIV and XVIII), Terrence Mann (Brother Dusk also Cleon I, XI, XII and XVI), Isabella Laughland (Brother Constant), Kulvinder Ghir (High Claric Poly Verisof), Ella-Rae Smith (Queen Sareth), Holt McCallany (Jaeggar Fount), Rachel House (Tellem Bond), Nimrat Kaur (Yanna Seldin), Ben Daniels (Bel Riose) and Dimitri Leonidas (Hober Mallow).