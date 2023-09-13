France's star forward, Kylian Mbappe, was noticeably absent from the starting lineup in their recent international friendly against Germany, and manager Didier Deschamps has now clarified the reason behind this decision, reported by GOAL.

Mbappe was left on the bench for the match, and he did not even make an appearance as a substitute. Deschamps explained that the PSG sensation had suffered an injury to his patellar tendon during a training session just a day before the game. While the injury was not considered serious, it was significant enough to warrant caution.

Deschamps addressed the situation in an interview with L'Equipe channel, saying, “Kylian has a problem with his patellar tendon following yesterday's training (Monday). It's not serious, but it's a problem that bothers him and with risks too. So if he doesn't start, it's not bringing him back that will improve his situation.”

The decision to keep Mbappe out of the starting lineup appears to have been a precautionary measure to avoid exacerbating the injury and ensure he remains fit for upcoming matches. Mbappe is a crucial figure for both the French national team and his club, Paris Saint-Germain, and safeguarding his fitness is a top priority.

Despite Mbappe's absence, the match saw a spirited performance from the French side, with Antoine Griezmann scoring a goal. However, Germany ultimately emerged victorious with a 2-1 win, thanks to goals from Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane.

As the international break concludes, players like Kylian Mbappe will now return to their respective clubs, resuming their club football duties. The focus will shift back to domestic competitions as clubs aim to continue their campaigns with the valuable contributions of their international stars.