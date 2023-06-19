France and Greece meet in the Euro 2024 Qualifier! Catch the Euro 2024 Qualifier odds series here, featuring our France-Greece prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Les Blues maintains its reputation as the second-best team in world football. The Frenchmen have three wins and clean sheets in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. This includes a 3-0 win against Gibraltar last week, with goals from Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe, and Aymen Mouelhi's own goal.

Greece has played three matches in 2023, and they remain unbeaten since the turn of the calendar. The Greeks will be playing their third game in qualification group B. They had previous wins over Gibraltar and Ireland in this tourney.

Here are the France-Greece soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Euro 2024 Qualifier Odds: France-Greece Odds

France: -480

Greece: +1000

Draw: +550

Over 2.5 Goals: -176

Under 2.5 Goals: +138

How to Watch France vs. Greece

TV: Fox Sports 1, ViX,

Stream: fuboTV, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, VIX+, UEFA.tv, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

Why France Can Beat Greece

France is regarded as one of the best teams in the world. They only trail recent World Cup winners Argentina in the FIFA rankings. France ranks ahead of Brazil, Belgium, England, and the Netherlands on the ladder.

Les Bleus is coming off an impressive performance in the 2022 World Cup, defeating England and Morocco to reach the final before losing to Argentina on penalties. The French maintain their outstanding reputation despite finishing second, as they continue to build up from their 2018 World Cup win.

France is also blowing through the competition in Group B of the 2024 Euro qualifying, sitting atop the table. Les Bleus have three wins in three matches, scoring eight goals while producing a trio of clean sheets. That includes a blowout 3-0 win over Gibraltar in the last outing. After this match, France will play Greece, Netherlands, Ireland, and Gibraltar for the second time.

The French national team is unbeaten in five of their last six outings, the only defeat coming against Argentina in the final of the World Cup. The last time these two sides met in 2006, France picked up a 1-0 win courtesy of a Thierry Henry goal. France is 13-2-4 against Greece in competitive action.

With one of the deepest national pools in world football, France will be among the favorites to win the Euros in Germany. France is also led by some of the best players on the planet, headlined by Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe. The 24-year-old has 39 goals in 69 caps for France, as well as 148 goals and 49 assists over 176 club appearances. Other big names that suit up for France include forwards Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, and Kingsley Coman; midfielders Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga; and defenders Benjamin Pavard, Jules Kounde, and Theo Hernandez.

Impressively, Didier Deschamps' side is yet to concede a goal across those three qualifiers. In team news, goalkeeper Mike Maignan is doubtful to make an appearance. In his absence, Brice Simba or Alphonse Areola gets the goalkeeping duties.

Why Greece Can Beat France

Greece plays an aggressive, attacking style that can flummox opponents. Greece ranks 52nd in the FIFA rankings, ahead of Mali, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, and Finland. Greece trails Paraguay, Ireland, Burkina Faso, and Slovakia on the ladder.

Greece has enjoyed success in 2024 Euro qualifying, landing only behind France in the current table. Greece thumped Gibraltar by a 3-0 margin in its first qualifying match, dominating the overall pace of the action and posting 65% possession. Greece also won by a 2-1 margin over Ireland in its last outing, holding the possession edge, completing 87% of passes, and generating 32 attacks and 10 corners. Anastasios Bakasetas and Giorgos Masouras scored for the Greeks, while Nathan Collins scored for Ireland.

With two wins from two, Greece has made a strong start in a challenging qualifying group. The Greeks head to Paris for a huge clash with the World Cup runners-up, hoping they can produce a shock and make a run at qualifying. Greece last won against France in the UEFA European Championship, with forward Angelos Charisteas scoring the goal.

AZ Alkmaar forward Vangelis Pavlidis leads the way for the attacking side, with the 24-year-old posting 12 goals and eight assists in 25 games for his club. Vangelis also ties Girogios Masouras with six goals for the Greece national team. Captain Tasos Bakasetas from Turkish club Tranzonspor leads the team with 12 caps and 56 caps.

Midfielder Andreas Bouchalakis is still doubtful to appear for Gus Poyet's squad. Still, the Greeks need to match or exceed their outputs of 24.0 total shots 20.5 successful dribbles, 11.0 corner kicks, and 2.5 goals per game if they wish to pull the upset.

Final France-Greece Prediction & Pick

Both teams are coming in hot for the Euro Qualifiers. One team is bound to have a smudge in their perfect record, which is likely going to be Greece. There will be lots of goals in this match, but France takes home the win.

Final France-Greece Prediction & Pick: France (-480), Over 2.5 goals (-176)