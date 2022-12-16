By RB Hayek · 4 min read

It will be the ultimate battle for first place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as Argentina meets France, with the French attempting to repeat. It’s time for our World Cup Final odds series as we make an Argentina-France prediction and pick.

Argentina is attempting to secure a World Cup championship for the first time since 1986. Conversely, it did not start well. Argentina started the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia. However, they flipped the switch and promptly defeated Mexico 2-0 before finishing Poland 2-0 to advance to the Round of 16. Argentina then defeated Australia 2-1 in the Round of 16. Next, they defeated the Netherlands in a brutal match, winning 4-3 in the penalty kicks. They beat Croatia 3-o in the semifinals to position themselves for a chance to play for the World Cup championship.

France entered the World Cup having not had a few of their players. Substantially, it did not deter them and they overcame the odds. France began their World Cup journey by defeating Australia 4-1, and Denmark 2-1 before falling to Tunisia 2-1 to advance to the Round of 16. Then, they defeated Poland 3-1 in the Round of 16 before dispatching England 2-1 in the quarterfinals. The French defeated Morocco 2-0 in the semifinals to give themselves a chance to win their second straight championship.

Argentina hopes to win its first World Cup since 1986. Additionally, they are looking to exact revenge on the team that eliminated them in 2018 in the Round of 16. Argentina also made it to the final in 2014 before falling to Germany. Consequently, they failed twice in the quarterfinals over the two tournaments before.

France is attempting to repeat, something that no squad has done since Brazil did it in 1962. Ultimately, they are trying to cement themselves in the history books.

Here are the Argentina-France World Cup Final odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

World Cup Final Odds: Argentina-France Odds

Argentina: -110

France: -106

Over 2.5 Goals: +142

Under 2.5 Goals: -174

Why Argentina Will Beat France

Argentina has played loose and freely, attempting to advance past every obstacle. Likewise, they have executed everything offensively and not given their opponents much space.

Argentina has 12 yellow cards but no reds. Additionally, they have scored 12 times while allowing only five goals. Argentina has also produced three clean sheets. Meanwhile, the Argentinians have converted 46 percent of their kick attempts, reaching the net. Argentina has also completed 88 percent of its pass attempts.

It will be a historic game for Argentina because it will be the last time Lionel Messi plays in a World Cup tournament. Recently, the star from Argentina confirmed it would be his last game, and he will not participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Messi has played well throughout this tournament, scoring five times. Also, Messi has 27 attempts on goal and provided three assists. Messi will attempt to finish his World Cup career by riding off into the sunset with a championship. Significantly, he needs help. Rodrigo de Paul is the other guy on this squad that can make a difference. Likewise, he has set Argentina up for success from the start with 476 passes. Additionally, Angel di Maria has 24 crosses.

The defense has played well, not allowing much to enter their goal. Moreover, it has made life easy for goalie Emiliano Martinez, who has only needed to make five saves.

Argentina will beat France if Messi can escape and find room to move. Likewise, he must work well with his teammates to produce an attack that is capable of beating France.

Why France Will Beat Argentina



France has played efficiently and stayed out of trouble. Significantly, they have five yellow cards but no reds. The French have seen approximately 33 percent of their shots reach the net, and also converted 88 percent of their passes.

Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud have been the stars of the World Cup. Ultimately, Mbappe has five goals, while Giroud has four. Mbappe also has 25 attempts on goal. Meanwhile, Antoine Griezmann has contributed with three assists. Aurelien Tchoumeni has converted 399 passes. Consequently, the French have executed on all cylinders on offense.

The defense has played well and has not allowed their opponents to cross the threshold. Moreover, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has played efficiently, with 10 saves.

France will defeat Argentina and repeat as the champions of Mbappe, and Giroud can break loose and score. Additionally, they cannot allow Messi to have any chances.

Final Argentina-France Prediction & Pick

It will be a historic matchup as one team attempts to repeat as the champions and the other tries to send their star off into a celebratory retirement. Ultimately, Messi will deliver when it matters the most and spearhead Argentina to their first World Cup victory since 1986.

Final Argentina-France Prediction & Pick: Argentina: -110