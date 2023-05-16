Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

The Francis Ngannou sweepstakes has finally come to an end and he has signed with the PFL for one of the most lucrative deals in MMA history. Many believed that Ngannou fumbled the bag so to speak when he declined one of the biggest contracts in UFC history. As the reports have come out, it looks like Ngannou got everything he wanted and more.

.@francis_ngannou changing the MMA landscape More on the 𝗕𝗜𝗚𝗚𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗠𝗠𝗔 𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗜𝗡 𝗛𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗬 pic.twitter.com/bOQHrty4Td — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 16, 2023

He is now one of the wealthiest MMA athletes of all time. He may not be as wealthy as someone like Conor McGregor but with this contract, if he was still in the UFC he would be the second highest paid right behind the aforementioned McGregor.

It also wasn’t just about the money for Francis Ngannou, it wanted to do more for the fighters and the sport. He is now on the Fighter Advisory Board for the PFL where he would help negotiate pay and other things for the fighters in the PFL. He already negotiated a base pay of $2 Million guaranteed to whoever his opponents are when he fights for the PFL.

Once word got out that Ngannou’s opponent will get a guarantee of $2 Million, fighters already started to call him out to get a piece of the pie.

Ok @francis_ngannou is officially the #1 HW to call out. I’m your huckleberry 💪 Congratulations on the signing 👍🙏 pic.twitter.com/BFtdn0q5d2 — Big Ben Rothwell (@RothwellFighter) May 16, 2023

It will not be hard for Francis Ngannou to find himself an opponent at that price point. Ngannou has stated that the PFL needs time to plan out his first fight for the Super Fight Division. They need to find the right opponent that will test Ngannou at the highest level and one that will be willing to take on the challenge.

We know that everyone will be chomping at the bit to get a piece of him due to that outrageous guaranteed salary. It will be up to Francis Ngannou and the PFL to pick the perfect opponent that will be ready to go to battle in mid-2024.